New book to highlight the sporting success stories of Stevenage

Published: 11:59 PM September 23, 2021

The front cover of Paul Fry's new book, showcasing the sporting success stories of Stevenage. - Credit: PAUL FRY

The tales of some of Stevenage's most decorated sport stars will be highlighted in a new book set for release in October.

Paul Fry, a Fleet Street journalist who was raised in town, has penned 'Town's Got Talent' with the spotlight shone on the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Ian Poulter and Ashley Young.

Derby-winning jockey Alan Munro is included as are Olympic and Paralympic champions and internationals across a range of sports, including three Olympic divers who lived within a mile of the town pool.

The book also looks at those who didn't quite make the sporting hall of fame but nevertheless achieved brilliant things, or who may have been overlooked.

There is also a chapter on some of those great volunteers and administrators without whom few could succeed.

Fry will be launching the book at a special event at the Lamex Stadium on October 8.

It will be in the form of a football Q&A and he hopes to have numerous former players such as Ian Allinson, Jimmy Gilligan and more.

The book is out on October 1 and will be on sale at Stevenage FC, the museum and selected outlets in town.