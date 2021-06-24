Tottenham test for Stevenage after draw for Papa John's Trophy
- Credit: JOHN WALTON/PA
Stevenage's march towards a Wembley cup final will need to go through the youngsters of Tottenham Hotspur.
Boro have been placed into group H alongside the U21 side from the north London giants while they will also lock horns with Oxford United and Cambridge United.
Dates for the games as well as venues will be announced in due course.
Holders Sunderland have Manchester United U21s in their group up in the northern section.
Stevenage have also found out their opponents in the Carabao Cup as well as the order of their League Two fixtures.
Papa John's Trophy
Northern group stage
Group A
Carlisle United
Hartlepool United
Morecambe
Everton U21
Group B
Oldham Athletic
Salford City
Tranmere Rovers
Leeds United U21
Group C
Wigan Athletic
Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town
Wolves U21
Group D
Port Vale
Bolton Wanderers
Rochdale
Liverpool U21
Group E
Rotherham United
Scunthorpe United
Doncaster Rovers
Manchester City U21
Group F
Bradford City
Sunderland
Lincoln City
Manchester United U21
Group G
Accrington Stanley
Fleetwood Town
Barrow
Leicester City U21
Group H
Sheffield Wednesday
Mansfield Town
Harrogate Town
Newcastle United U21
Southern group stage
Group A
Colchester United
Gillingham
Ipswich Town
West Ham United U21
Group B
AFC Wimbledon
Sutton United
Portsmouth
Crystal Palace U21
Group C
MK Dons
Burton Albion
Wycombe Wanderers
Aston Villa U21
Group D
Forest Green Rovers
Walsall
Northampton Town
Brighton & Hove Albion U21
Group E
Exeter City
Cheltenham Town
Bristol Rovers
Chelsea U21
Group F
Swindon Town
Newport County
Plymouth Argyle
Arsenal U21
Group G
Crawley Town
Leyton Orient
Charlton Athletic
Southampton U21
Group H
Stevenage
Oxford United
Cambridge United
Tottenham Hotspur U21