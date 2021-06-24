Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Tottenham test for Stevenage after draw for Papa John's Trophy

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:53 PM June 24, 2021   
Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy at the 2021 final

Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy at the 2021 final. - Credit: JOHN WALTON/PA

Stevenage's march towards a Wembley cup final will need to go through the youngsters of Tottenham Hotspur.

Boro have been placed into group H alongside the U21 side from the north London giants while they will also lock horns with Oxford United and Cambridge United.

Dates for the games as well as venues will be announced in due course.

Holders Sunderland have Manchester United U21s in their group up in the northern section.

Stevenage have also found out their opponents in the Carabao Cup as well as the order of their League Two fixtures.


Papa John's Trophy
Northern group stage
Group A
Carlisle United
Hartlepool United
Morecambe
Everton U21

Group B
Oldham Athletic
Salford City
Tranmere Rovers
Leeds United U21

Group C
Wigan Athletic
Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town
Wolves U21

Group D
Port Vale
Bolton Wanderers
Rochdale
Liverpool U21

Group E
Rotherham United
Scunthorpe United
Doncaster Rovers
Manchester City U21

Group F
Bradford City
Sunderland
Lincoln City
Manchester United U21

Group G
Accrington Stanley
Fleetwood Town
Barrow
Leicester City U21

Group H
Sheffield Wednesday
Mansfield Town
Harrogate Town
Newcastle United U21

Southern group stage
Group A
Colchester United
Gillingham
Ipswich Town
West Ham United U21

Group B
AFC Wimbledon
Sutton United
Portsmouth
Crystal Palace U21

Group C
MK Dons
Burton Albion
Wycombe Wanderers
Aston Villa U21

Group D
Forest Green Rovers
Walsall
Northampton Town
Brighton & Hove Albion U21

Group E
Exeter City
Cheltenham Town
Bristol Rovers
Chelsea U21

Group F
Swindon Town
Newport County
Plymouth Argyle
Arsenal U21

Group G
Crawley Town
Leyton Orient
Charlton Athletic
Southampton U21

Group H
Stevenage
Oxford United
Cambridge United
Tottenham Hotspur U21

