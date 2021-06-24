Tottenham test for Stevenage after draw for Papa John's Trophy

Published: 5:53 PM June 24, 2021

Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy at the 2021 final. - Credit: JOHN WALTON/PA

Stevenage's march towards a Wembley cup final will need to go through the youngsters of Tottenham Hotspur.

Boro have been placed into group H alongside the U21 side from the north London giants while they will also lock horns with Oxford United and Cambridge United.

Dates for the games as well as venues will be announced in due course.

Holders Sunderland have Manchester United U21s in their group up in the northern section.

Stevenage have also found out their opponents in the Carabao Cup as well as the order of their League Two fixtures.





Papa John's Trophy

Northern group stage

Group A

Carlisle United

Hartlepool United

Morecambe

Everton U21

Group B

Oldham Athletic

Salford City

Tranmere Rovers

Leeds United U21

Group C

Wigan Athletic

Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town

Wolves U21

Group D

Port Vale

Bolton Wanderers

Rochdale

Liverpool U21

Group E

Rotherham United

Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers

Manchester City U21

Group F

Bradford City

Sunderland

Lincoln City

Manchester United U21

Group G

Accrington Stanley

Fleetwood Town

Barrow

Leicester City U21

Group H

Sheffield Wednesday

Mansfield Town

Harrogate Town

Newcastle United U21

Southern group stage

Group A

Colchester United

Gillingham

Ipswich Town

West Ham United U21

Group B

AFC Wimbledon

Sutton United

Portsmouth

Crystal Palace U21

Group C

MK Dons

Burton Albion

Wycombe Wanderers

Aston Villa U21

Group D

Forest Green Rovers

Walsall

Northampton Town

Brighton & Hove Albion U21

Group E

Exeter City

Cheltenham Town

Bristol Rovers

Chelsea U21

Group F

Swindon Town

Newport County

Plymouth Argyle

Arsenal U21

Group G

Crawley Town

Leyton Orient

Charlton Athletic

Southampton U21

Group H

Stevenage

Oxford United

Cambridge United

Tottenham Hotspur U21