Advanced search

Stevenage Striders take 10k run virtual to help raise funds for charities

PUBLISHED: 10:20 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 08 July 2020

Stevenage Striders are taking their 10k run virtual with a bespoke medal and T-shirt the prize for raising money for charity.

Stevenage Striders are taking their 10k run virtual with a bespoke medal and T-shirt the prize for raising money for charity.

Archant

An extraordinary year it maybe but Stevenage Striders are determined to capitalise on the success of the Stevenage 10k in 2019 – by taking this year’s event virtual.

Stevenage Striders are taking their 10k run virtual with a bespoke medal and T-shirt the prize for raising money for charity.Stevenage Striders are taking their 10k run virtual with a bespoke medal and T-shirt the prize for raising money for charity.

It was expected to take place on September 20 but the COVID-19 crisis forced the club to change their plans slightly.

However, they still want to hit their fundraising targets for the good causes selected.

A spokesman said: “We were committed to hold the event because we didn’t want to lose the opportunity to raise the much-needed funds for the four charities and good causes the race supported.

“To do this safely we have switched the event to a virtual run.

Stevenage Striders are taking their 10k run virtual with a bespoke medal and T-shirt the prize for raising money for charity.Stevenage Striders are taking their 10k run virtual with a bespoke medal and T-shirt the prize for raising money for charity.

“Entrants can choose when to complete the 10k on a route of their choice between the original date in September and the end of October.

“And if they complete a short on-line form to confirm they have completed the race, in return they are given a bespoke race medal and technical T-shirt.

“Local entrants who can collect their shirt and medal from designated collection points during October will be treated to a renowned piece of race cake, and it will also mean more can be passed on to the charities.

“There will also be prizes for the most unusual route completed by a runner and the best fancy dress.

“All entrants are being encouraged to send in selfies of their run and a large gallery will be created of the event.”

The race has an entry limit of 600 and costs £16 to enter for those who are members of affiliated running clubs or £18 for those who are not.

The proceeds from the race are being split between Stevenage Community Trust, Haven first (supporting the homeless), Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and the staff at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

The race is continuing after sponsors agreed to continue their support.

For further details and a link to enter go to https://stevenagestridersrc.org.uk/stevenage-10k

Another event that went virtual was the club’s handicap 5k, with runners asked to still do the 5km but record it with one of the many apps out there.

There were 69 Striders who took part in June and the race as a whole has attracted 86 runners over the first three rounds.

June’s race was won by Sarah-Louise Lipinski who knocked four minutes 37 seconds off her target time by completing her 5k in 33:24.

The fastest time overall and male result was recorded by Davie Stafford with 18:42, nine seconds ahead of Glenn Cuzner in second and over a minute in front of Richard Price in third.

The fastest female runner was Emma Sclanders in 21:41 followed by Eloise Billington in 24:31 and Helen Moye with 25:29.

Sue Loughran leads the series overall followed by Sue Leigh and Liz Love.

Chris Leigh has certainly been clocking the miles after setting himself the challenge of running at least a half-marathon for 12 days.

He started at the beginning of June and extended two of the runs to the full marathon distance.

Using looped circuits, with stashed drinks bottles on the marathons, much of the running was completed around Aston, Weston, Clothall, Halls Green, Cromer, Ardley End, Watton and Wallington.

The whole challenge was targeted at raising funds for the Garden House Hospice in Letchworth and his fundraising page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dirtydozen12in12

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Latest from the The Comet

Up to 40 per cent of staff at risk as ‘devastated’ Letchworth Heritage Foundation cuts services

Foundation CEO Graham Fisher informed employees of the news earlier this week. Picture: LHF

Stevenage Striders take 10k run virtual to help raise funds for charities

Stevenage Striders are taking their 10k run virtual with a bespoke medal and T-shirt the prize for raising money for charity.

Drive-in cinema comes to Knebworth House

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Still time to see Holwell’s scarecrows as fundraising nears £1,000 target

The Holwell Scarecrow Festival 2020. Picture: Nigel Eaton

Knebworth Golf Club coaches working overtime since lockdown to provide ever-popular sessions

Knebworth Golf Club's head professional Ian Parker oversees the new to golf ladies group.