Stevenage Striders take 10k run virtual to help raise funds for charities

An extraordinary year it maybe but Stevenage Striders are determined to capitalise on the success of the Stevenage 10k in 2019 – by taking this year’s event virtual.

It was expected to take place on September 20 but the COVID-19 crisis forced the club to change their plans slightly.

However, they still want to hit their fundraising targets for the good causes selected.

A spokesman said: “We were committed to hold the event because we didn’t want to lose the opportunity to raise the much-needed funds for the four charities and good causes the race supported.

“To do this safely we have switched the event to a virtual run.

“Entrants can choose when to complete the 10k on a route of their choice between the original date in September and the end of October.

“And if they complete a short on-line form to confirm they have completed the race, in return they are given a bespoke race medal and technical T-shirt.

“Local entrants who can collect their shirt and medal from designated collection points during October will be treated to a renowned piece of race cake, and it will also mean more can be passed on to the charities.

“There will also be prizes for the most unusual route completed by a runner and the best fancy dress.

“All entrants are being encouraged to send in selfies of their run and a large gallery will be created of the event.”

The race has an entry limit of 600 and costs £16 to enter for those who are members of affiliated running clubs or £18 for those who are not.

The proceeds from the race are being split between Stevenage Community Trust, Haven first (supporting the homeless), Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and the staff at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

The race is continuing after sponsors agreed to continue their support.

For further details and a link to enter go to https://stevenagestridersrc.org.uk/stevenage-10k

Another event that went virtual was the club’s handicap 5k, with runners asked to still do the 5km but record it with one of the many apps out there.

There were 69 Striders who took part in June and the race as a whole has attracted 86 runners over the first three rounds.

June’s race was won by Sarah-Louise Lipinski who knocked four minutes 37 seconds off her target time by completing her 5k in 33:24.

The fastest time overall and male result was recorded by Davie Stafford with 18:42, nine seconds ahead of Glenn Cuzner in second and over a minute in front of Richard Price in third.

The fastest female runner was Emma Sclanders in 21:41 followed by Eloise Billington in 24:31 and Helen Moye with 25:29.

Sue Loughran leads the series overall followed by Sue Leigh and Liz Love.

Chris Leigh has certainly been clocking the miles after setting himself the challenge of running at least a half-marathon for 12 days.

He started at the beginning of June and extended two of the runs to the full marathon distance.

Using looped circuits, with stashed drinks bottles on the marathons, much of the running was completed around Aston, Weston, Clothall, Halls Green, Cromer, Ardley End, Watton and Wallington.

The whole challenge was targeted at raising funds for the Garden House Hospice in Letchworth and his fundraising page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dirtydozen12in12