Striders duo commemorate D-Day landings with epic runs

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their sea-themed D-Day marathon. Archant

Two Stevenage Striders honoured the 75th anniversary of D-Day by running four marathons in four days.

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their Harry Potter-themed marathon. Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their Harry Potter-themed marathon.

The first three completed by Davie Stafford and Clare Wing were special runs commemorating the milestone and came with land, sea and air themes.

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their land-themed D-Day marathon. Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their land-themed D-Day marathon.

The runs from Walton-on-Thames were on an out and back course along the banks of the Thomas and all three came with special medals.

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their air-themed D-Day marathon. Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their air-themed D-Day marathon.

Stafford's best time came in Thursday's land run, three hours 54 minutes 20 seconds, while Wing's best run of 4:26:14 was at Saturday's air-themed effort.

And if that wasn't enough the pair then took on the same course for a Harry Potter-themed event.

In total Stafford ran for 16:20:12 while Wing's exertions took 18:46:36.

Elsewhere the Striders had 32 in action at round two of the Midweek Road Race League in Harlow.

The runners acquitted themselves well over the difficult course, half of which was off-road on narrow tracks, with the men's team finishing a strong third and the ladies, with several key runners missing, sixth.

This positioned the club fourth overall on the night and overall.

There were several strong individual results with Steve Wells and Brenda Smith both finishing second in their age category and Esperanza Castro and Phil Deaves coming third in theirs.

The fastest male Strider on the night and first Strider home was the ever improving Johnny Nicholls while the first lady Strider was Liezel Bezuidenhout

The in-form Glenn Cuzner managed a sub 1:40 race at the St Albans Half while across at the Southend Half, Megan Taylor dipped under the two-hour mark.

Jenny Ingram-Tedd pressed on with her training for the Race to the Stones 100Km run next month with a 50km trail ultra marathon, the Weald Ultra.