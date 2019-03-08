Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Striders duo commemorate D-Day landings with epic runs

PUBLISHED: 11:16 14 June 2019

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their sea-themed D-Day marathon.

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their sea-themed D-Day marathon.

Archant

Two Stevenage Striders honoured the 75th anniversary of D-Day by running four marathons in four days.

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their Harry Potter-themed marathon.Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their Harry Potter-themed marathon.

The first three completed by Davie Stafford and Clare Wing were special runs commemorating the milestone and came with land, sea and air themes.

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their land-themed D-Day marathon.Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their land-themed D-Day marathon.

The runs from Walton-on-Thames were on an out and back course along the banks of the Thomas and all three came with special medals.

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their air-themed D-Day marathon.Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their air-themed D-Day marathon.

Stafford's best time came in Thursday's land run, three hours 54 minutes 20 seconds, while Wing's best run of 4:26:14 was at Saturday's air-themed effort.

And if that wasn't enough the pair then took on the same course for a Harry Potter-themed event.

In total Stafford ran for 16:20:12 while Wing's exertions took 18:46:36.

Elsewhere the Striders had 32 in action at round two of the Midweek Road Race League in Harlow.

The runners acquitted themselves well over the difficult course, half of which was off-road on narrow tracks, with the men's team finishing a strong third and the ladies, with several key runners missing, sixth.

This positioned the club fourth overall on the night and overall.

There were several strong individual results with Steve Wells and Brenda Smith both finishing second in their age category and Esperanza Castro and Phil Deaves coming third in theirs.

The fastest male Strider on the night and first Strider home was the ever improving Johnny Nicholls while the first lady Strider was Liezel Bezuidenhout

The in-form Glenn Cuzner managed a sub 1:40 race at the St Albans Half while across at the Southend Half, Megan Taylor dipped under the two-hour mark.

Jenny Ingram-Tedd pressed on with her training for the Race to the Stones 100Km run next month with a 50km trail ultra marathon, the Weald Ultra.

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Striders duo commemorate D-Day landings with epic runs

Stevenage Striders' Clare Wing and Davie Stafford show off their medal from their sea-themed D-Day marathon.

Letchworth woman convicted of benefit fraud totalling almost £15,000

Treena Mckelvie appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court earlier this month after pleading guilty to fraud. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin Town star Isaac Galliford makes England debut

Hitchin Town's Isaac Galliford played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY

Application for new Stevenage secondary school approved

Michaela Community School is due to open in 2023. Picture: Kinetic Marketing.

Plans to secure former Barnwell East school site in Stevenage to provide more places

The freehold of land at the former Barnwell Middle and Collenswood School site in Collenswood Road is being purchased by Herts County Council. Picture: Harry Hubbard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists