Stevenage Striders delight as return of 10K run hailed a success

Stevenage Striders' Jonny Nicholls in action at the club's own 10K race.

The first running on over 20 years of a Stevenage 10K has been given two thumbs up from organisers.

Stevenage Striders' Tom Sclanders in action at the club's own 10K race.

Hosted and organised by Stevenage Striders, 385 runners completed a course which optimised the cycleways of the town before finishing in Hampson Park.

And after nearly a year of planning, and with many from the club contributing through a variety of duties including marshalling, the race was done and dusted 35 minutes 44 seconds after the start when Oliver Wallace of Manchester-based Chorlton Runners crossed the line to clinch first place.

Sean McKenna of Cambridge and Coleridge AC was three seconds behind in second place while Tom Hargreaves completing the podium in a time of 37:08.

Stevenage Striders' Emma Sclanders at the 2019 Stevenage 10K.

In the ladies race the winner was Clare Thurgood of Orion Harriers in 41:00, with Cathy Donkin in second was Cathy Donkin in 44:26 and Bedford Harriers' Dea Ditchfield in 45:08.

The home club were well represented too with 48 proudly flying the Striders flag.

The first of them to finish was Jonny Nicholls in 38:23, taking fifth place overall, while Glenn Cuzner and Tom Sclanders rounded out the top 15.

Runners taking part in the 2019 Stevenage 10K.

The first lady Strider was Emma Sclanders in 52:44, 106th overall, ahead of Esperanza Castro and Vicky Nolan-Walker.

Chrissie Parry of the Striders said: "Every runner, volunteer, marshal, baker and organiser did the Striders proud. The Strider family truly came together to host an amazing first race.

"There has been an enormous amount of organising going on behind the scenes for a number of months and a special mention needs to go to Chris Leigh and Marc Hagland for their huge contribution, without which it would not have happened.

Oliver Wallace of Chorlton Runners was the winner of the 2019 Stevenage 10K.

"So thank you, it was a good Sunday run."