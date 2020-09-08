Double reason for happiness as Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club get back to action
PUBLISHED: 16:07 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 08 September 2020
There was a double celebration for Stevenage & North Herts Athletic Club as they returned to training and competition after a five-month wait.
Their training base at Ridlins Stadium was closed for a prolonged time as lockdown and water supply problems caused headaches but they returned on Thursday with small groups working in bubbles.
And from there they were back into competition on Sunday at the Herts Phoenix Open at Wodson Park.
Four ran the 200m with personal bests for U15 Calum Fairey and U13 Wilf Page.
Fairley got another PB in the 800m, as did U13 Matthew Thompson while there was season best times for V45 Chris Westcott and U15 Imogen Rose.
In the field U17 Ed Laws equalled his high jump PB while U13s Toby Hales and Eve Farmer also recorded personal best clearances.
And U20 Georgia Shephard-Gazely threw a PB in the javelin.
