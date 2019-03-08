Advanced search

Spartans out in force for Midweek League as PBs fall across marathon runs

PUBLISHED: 13:51 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 29 May 2019

Fairlands Valley Spartans gather at round one of the Midweek Road Race League at Harpenden Rugby Club.

Fairlands Valley Spartans gather at round one of the Midweek Road Race League at Harpenden Rugby Club.

Round one of the Midweek Road Race League attracted 85 from Fairlands Valley Spartans to Harpenden - and each one raced their socks off to achieve some fine results.

The 6.2 mile course around Harpenden Rugby Club, some of which involved off-road sections, saw Andrew Patterson come home fourth and Jonathan Parr sixth.

Michelle Reeves was the fourth woman with Suzy Hawkins one place behind.

Mark Goodwin was third in the 60 plus category and Yuko Gordon won the women's 65 plus category.

Overall the FVS women finished third, just 10 points behind second-place Bishop's Stortford, and the men were fourth.

Parr wasn't finished his exertions for the week and led home 14 Spartans who took on the Vitality 10K in Green Park, London.

He finished 355th out of around 20,000 runners in 35 minutes 38 seconds. Jonathan Jones clocked 55:30.

The fastest female from the club was Nicola Pattman in 1:02:00.

Gordon was another who had a busy week as she took the win in the W65 category over an undulating course in the England Masters 10K Age Group Championship at Birmingham.

She said: "Wednesday's hilly Midweek League race sharpened up my recent staleness and I felt my old self again.

"I didn't look my watch and ran to my feeling. I had to watch and hold off two ladies in my age group, so the last two kilometres was tough but I thoroughly enjoyed being challenged."

Elsewhere Stuart Haycroft enjoyed a fantastic trip north of the border as he broke the three-hour barrier for the first time at the Edinburgh Marathon.

He clocked 2:58:17 despite race organisers issuing weather warnings for what was a wet and windy race.

There was also a marathon PB for Adrian Busolini in Copenhagen.

He beat his previous best record by a few minutes with 3:17:18.

And the personal bests continued at the Rock 'n' Roll event in Liverpool.

Karen Ellis and Julie Shadbolt both improved their times by over 10 minutes, clocking 4:17:48 and 4:50:34 respectively.

They were joined on Merseyside by others taking part in the half-marathon and 5K races.

