Runners test themselves by the sea, in Europe and on Britain's oldest path

Fiona Davies running at the Olympic Park. Picture: Stevenage Striders Archant

There was plenty of running action over the past week, with Fairlands Valley Spartans, Stevenage Striders and Hitchin Hares taking on races all over the country - and even in Poland.

Strider Fiona Davies travelled to Stratford and the site of many great British athletic triumphs.

Taking part in the 10k Chase the Sun event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park last Wednesday, Davies completed the race in 56:16, finishing 210th out of 317 runners.

In mainland Europe, 32 Striders took on the international parkrun race in Koszalin, Poland.

Not far from the Black Sea in the north of the country, Ian McClements was the quickest club runner, crossing the line in 29:33 to finish 29th.

n Two Striders and 11 Spartans travelled to Wiltshere to take on a testing 100k race along the oldest path in Britain.

Runners raced along The Ridegway, with the finish line at the iconic Avebury Stone Circle.

Incredibly, Spartan Tim Saban ran the race straight through on Saturday, finishing in 11:20:15.

"I had a brilliant run on a very difficult and challenging course," he said.

"Erica Grayson followed me in the car, whilst I ran, offering roadside support and encouragement along the way."

Striders Jenny Ingram-Tedd and Victoria McIver crossed the finishing line together in the middle of the night, raising money for Cancer Research UK.

n Closer to home, the Spartans celebrated their promotion to Division One at the Midweek League 'Mob Match' in Welwyn Garden City.

Beating a number of top division sides in the all-club race, next season is looking promising for the Stevenage-based team.

n Hitchin Hares' Suzie McFarlane and Amy Cuthbert took part in the 25-mile trail event, Man vs Coast.

Entering as a hen celebration, the pair took on the Cornish coastal path which included lots of scrambling, open water swims, rope bridges and cliff jumps.

The celebrations carried on during the race as they ran with a five-foot inflatable of the groom, and finished with a beer in their hands.

"It was a totally brilliant rat race event," said Suzie.

"Albeit any event that is going to give me tea and skittles every 6 miles gets my vote."