Runners take on Watford Half Marathon as Hares battle 66-mile challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:58 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 08 February 2020

Ollie Garbas. Picture: Tarrick Benham

There was plenty of action for runners from Fairlands Valley Spartans, Stevenage Strider, North Herts Road Runners and Hitchin Hares over the past week.

A number of runners travelled to Watford for the half marathon race, with the race a special one for NHRR's Matt Sayers, who finished in a time of 1:16:17 and second in the V40 category.

"This was my debut half marathon in 2004, so it's a special event for me personally," said Matt.

"It's put on by runners for runners with lots of enthusiastic marshals.

"Locals come out to cheer along the way with music blasting out en-route."

A number of Spartans took on the hilly course, with Toby Eccleshall fastest in 1:39:22.

He was closely followed by Danny Scanlon who finished his first half marathon since November 2018 in 1:44:16.

Three Striders took on the with Ian Levy finishing 01:59:11, followed by Frances Levy in 02:05:58 and Jean Cole who crossed the line in 02:38:19.

n Hitchin Hares Ben Peachey and Terry Sawyer took on an ultra race as they ran the 66-mile Pilgrim Challenge.

Taking place over two days with 7,000m of elevation amongst the Surrey hills, Peachey and Sawyer skipped across the finish line hand in hand in 13 hours and 24 minutes in 55th and 56th place.

n Down in Surrey two Striders took on the Thrope and Egham Half Marathon.

The route started and finished in Egham with a mini-lap around the Thrope area before a huge loop which included through beautiful Virgina Water.

The route was flat with a several long drags and one massive hill to go up at the half way stage, but that wasn't enough to stop Ollie Garbas and Danik Bates who were last minute entrants for the half marathon.

Garbas gained his fastest time in five years by grabbing a time of 01:29:18, whilst Bates finished in a time of 01:39:38, his fastest since March 2016.

Garbas finished 61st place whilst Bates crossed the line in 181st in a field of nearly 900 runners.

n Elsewhere, fellow Strider Sue Loughran took on the course around the Lea Valley Park at Waltham cross and completed the race in 02:44:39.

