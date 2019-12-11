new

Runners take on Milton Keynes races as Spartan wins Enigma Marathon

Hitchin Running Club members at the Milton Keynes Winter Half Marathon. Picture: Hitchin Running Club Archant

Runners from Fairlands Valley Spartans, Stevenage Striders, Hitchin Running Club and North Herts Road Runners took on races across the country over the past week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spartan Adrian Busolini won the Christmas Enigma marathon in Milton Keynes on Saturday, finishing with a new personal best time of 3:05:50.

He said: "After being given race number one, I knew I had to make a bit of an effort.

"It's my second consecutive win at Caldecotte Lake, so the pressure will be on next time to keep the winning streak running."

n Runners from a number of local clubs took part in the Milton Keynes Winter Half Marathon

Conditions were wet underfoot and very windy, with a tight technical course which made life tough for the more than 2,000 runners.

That didn't stop Hitchin Running Club's Pete Males finishing with an impressive time of 87:29, and he was closely followed by Kris Whitmore in 88:27 as they both finished in the top 60.

You may also want to watch:

There was also impressive finish times for Spartan's Ed Hare (1:46:05), Steven Dobner (1:49:53) and Alison Shelley who recorded a new personal best of 1:59:14.

Strider Phil Deaves managed to get a personal best time of 01:56:22, while fellow club member Toby Robinson continued his impressive run of form by finishing in 01:43:59 coming in 403rd.

n Northampton's Delapre Park was the venue for the third fixture of this year's Three Counties Cross-Country League, and the North Herts Road Runners were again victorious.

Both the women's and men's teams took first place, ensuring that the Squirrels won the combined prize, as they have in each of the previous races, cementing their position at the top of the league.

24 Squirrels took on the unforgiving terrain and strong winds to produce another dominant display, with women's team captain Katie Harbon, winning the women's race for the third time this season

"This is an amazing result that really sets us up for a great last couple of races," said the club's XC secretary John Auld.

"There's a lot of work still to do in the remaining two events. But we do have the treble in sight."