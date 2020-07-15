Confidence is the preference for Stevenage & North Herts as they enjoy their park life

Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club have been training in a Shefford park while tracks remain closed due to coronavirus. Archant

Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club are still putting in the hard yards despite the season and facilities at tracks being off-limits.

Government guidance says “athletics tracks can re-open but this is at the discretion of the facility and must be done in a way that adheres to guidance on social distancing”.

It is hoped that the Ridlins track in Stevenage will open in early August but while the club waits for that to happen, athletes and coaches have been located mainly in parks, training in small groups.

Coaches can now take five athletes at a time and have set up sessions across parks in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Shefford.

The sprints squad have been active on Windmill Hill in Hitchin, making use of the slope to provide tough sessions while the endurance group are working in Ridlins Park along with the long jump and triple squad.

Combined events and pole vault squads are active in Shefford with the various drills, which allow all aspects of the vault apart from the jump to be practised, entertaining the dog walkers at least.

By using a home-made box even the plant and take-off can be replicated.

The younger athletes are moving from Zoom sessions to the park with their coaches this week although with the limit on numbers also applying to them, some are still providing online options and circuits.

A spokeswoman said: “These have proved highly amusing, with some athletes using bags of flour for weights and coaches attempting to demonstrate a wide variety of activities.

“We hope to be able to get on the track soon but even then training will initially be by invitation as only 25 athletes and five coaches will be able to take part in each session.”