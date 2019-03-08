North Herts Road Runners blow hot at both Stevenage and Hatfield

North Herts Road Runners at the Stevenage 10K. Archant

A hot weekend saw North Herts Road Runners "tough it out" at two different events.

That was the verdict of Lucy O'Connor after the first Stevenage 10K although she seemed to revel in the conditions as she won the 55-plus age group in a time of 52 minutes four seconds.

Dervla Downing was second in the over 35 category while Kat Gourd battled to first in the senior female group with a new best time of 48:57.

That had followed a slightly cooler, but only just, second of three Hatfield 5K races.

A strong turnout from 23 Squirrels saw the Letchworth-based club put in a series of impressive performances.

Andrew Porter ran a PB of 26:53 while Hayley Cocks was "absolutely over the moon" with her first sub-30 minute 5K, clocking 29:49.

The event also served as the Hertfordshire Veterans championships with Astrid McKeown claiming second in the FV45, the same position as Matt Sayers managed in the MV40.