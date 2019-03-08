Advanced search

Hitchin boys enjoy 'once in a lifetime experience' at World Athletics Championship

PUBLISHED: 18:33 28 May 2019

Archant

Six youngsters from Hitchin Boys' School had the trip of a lifetime as they took on the best of the world in Croatia.

The ISF World Schools' Athletics Championship took place, held every two years, took place in Split with 29 countries and 900 athletes taking part.

The six, Freddie Reilly, Will Lawler, Woody Garthwaite, Loui Barnes, David Koffi and Jean-Claude Aka, took part in a number of events both in the field and on the track, eventually finishing 13th overall.

Chris Bajak, head of athletics at the school said: "Winning the national title and having the chance to represent your country at the World Championships has been a once in a lifetime experience for our athletes.

"They were outstanding during the competition with many of them achieving personal bests and fully immersed themselves in all of the cultural activities.

"Some of those athletes they competed against will be seen in future Olympics and hopefully the whole experience will inspire the boys to achieve their potential in sport and life."

