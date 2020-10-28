Duo from Fairlands Valley Spartans take on Beachy Head Marathon
PUBLISHED: 10:33 29 October 2020
Two runners from Fairlands Valley Spartans have conquered what some consider to be the UK’s hardest but picturesque marathon routes – the Beachy Head Marathon.
Tim Robinson and Chris Holland completed the 40th running of the event in five hours 57 minutes on a route which started in Eastbourne and came back over the Seven Sisters.
It was held under full Covid-secure guidelines but it needed the pair to navigate a steep downhill in the last kilometre and a sprint finish to dip under the six-hour mark.
Emma Southerington ran the 10K in 1:31.
The Fordy Runs Rock Up ‘n’ Run event attracted a couple from the club.
John Roxborough clocked the half-marathon course which started and finished in Stanstead St Margarets in 1:44:53 while Paul Holgate’s time was 2:49:26.
It is the first in a series of six runnings up to March.
Roger Biggs ran the 10K option in 1:29:47.
