Advanced search

Duo from Fairlands Valley Spartans take on Beachy Head Marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:33 29 October 2020

Tim Robinson and Chris Holland of Fairlands Valley Spartans after finishing the Beachy Head Marathon.

Tim Robinson and Chris Holland of Fairlands Valley Spartans after finishing the Beachy Head Marathon.

Archant

Two runners from Fairlands Valley Spartans have conquered what some consider to be the UK’s hardest but picturesque marathon routes – the Beachy Head Marathon.

Tim Robinson and Chris Holland completed the 40th running of the event in five hours 57 minutes on a route which started in Eastbourne and came back over the Seven Sisters.

It was held under full Covid-secure guidelines but it needed the pair to navigate a steep downhill in the last kilometre and a sprint finish to dip under the six-hour mark.

Emma Southerington ran the 10K in 1:31.

The Fordy Runs Rock Up ‘n’ Run event attracted a couple from the club.

John Roxborough clocked the half-marathon course which started and finished in Stanstead St Margarets in 1:44:53 while Paul Holgate’s time was 2:49:26.

It is the first in a series of six runnings up to March.

Roger Biggs ran the 10K option in 1:29:47.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Duo from Fairlands Valley Spartans take on Beachy Head Marathon

Tim Robinson and Chris Holland of Fairlands Valley Spartans after finishing the Beachy Head Marathon.

Lister Hospital thanks Pride of Stevenage for award recognising challenging six months

Lister Hospital in Stevenage thanked the Pride of Stevenage Awards 2020 for recognising the East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Street market seeking perfect location in Herts

Can you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Hitchin teen sentenced to four years in prison for string of offences

Omar Joof from Hitchin has been sentenced to four years in prison for a number of offences, including possession of drugs and bladed articles. Picture: Herts police

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre: Pandemic delays transfer plans which could see treatment closer to home

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, but management is expected to transfer to the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in April 2022. Picture: Google Street View