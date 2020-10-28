Duo from Fairlands Valley Spartans take on Beachy Head Marathon

Tim Robinson and Chris Holland of Fairlands Valley Spartans after finishing the Beachy Head Marathon. Archant

Two runners from Fairlands Valley Spartans have conquered what some consider to be the UK’s hardest but picturesque marathon routes – the Beachy Head Marathon.

Tim Robinson and Chris Holland completed the 40th running of the event in five hours 57 minutes on a route which started in Eastbourne and came back over the Seven Sisters.

It was held under full Covid-secure guidelines but it needed the pair to navigate a steep downhill in the last kilometre and a sprint finish to dip under the six-hour mark.

Emma Southerington ran the 10K in 1:31.

The Fordy Runs Rock Up ‘n’ Run event attracted a couple from the club.

John Roxborough clocked the half-marathon course which started and finished in Stanstead St Margarets in 1:44:53 while Paul Holgate’s time was 2:49:26.

It is the first in a series of six runnings up to March.

Roger Biggs ran the 10K option in 1:29:47.