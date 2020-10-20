Advanced search

Marathon milestones for Fairlands Valley Spartans led by Grant Ramsay

PUBLISHED: 16:26 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 20 October 2020

Grant Ramsay of Fairlands Valley Spartans broke the three-hour marathon barrier for the fourth straight decade at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix.

Grant Ramsay of Fairlands Valley Spartans broke the three-hour marathon barrier for the fourth straight decade at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix.

Archant

Milestones come around fairly often in athletics but the one just achieved by Grant Ramsay of Fairlands Valley Spartans will take some beating.

Toby Eccleshall and Gail Mackie of Fairlands Valley Spartans both set marathon PBs at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix.Toby Eccleshall and Gail Mackie of Fairlands Valley Spartans both set marathon PBs at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix.

He was in action at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix in what was his 49th marathon.

And his finishing time of two hours 53 minutes 55 seconds means he has now dipped under the three-hour mark in each of the last four decades, starting in the 90s.

It was his best performance over the 26.2-mile distance since 2017 and made all the sweeter following injuries over the last couple of years.

Gail Mackie, Toby Eccleshall and Ed Hare also ran at Bedford and both had their own reasons to be delighted with their times.

Mackie’s 3:11:44 was a PB by nine minutes while Eccleshall dipped under four hours for the first time, his 3:46:57 smashing his previous best by 26 minutes.

Hare meanwhile took 19 minutes off his best with a finishing time of 3:55:26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Review: We take a deep dive with @Bambuu’s brand new eco-friendly product range

The products were neatly packed into a box, with all the packaging compostable. Picture: Archant

Taxi driver in hospital after A507 crash between Buntingford and Cottered

Herts police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after an crash on the A507. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Marathon milestones for Fairlands Valley Spartans led by Grant Ramsay

Grant Ramsay of Fairlands Valley Spartans broke the three-hour marathon barrier for the fourth straight decade at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix.

Age UK Hertfordshire’s cleaning service back after months of hiatus

Age UK's home helpers restarted on October 16. Picture: Age UK

Hundreds take part in Letchworth-based hospice’s first event since lockdown

People of all ages took part, and the running total stands at �43,000. Picture: Martin Wootton. Picture: Beth Power