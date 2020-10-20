Marathon milestones for Fairlands Valley Spartans led by Grant Ramsay

Grant Ramsay of Fairlands Valley Spartans broke the three-hour marathon barrier for the fourth straight decade at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix. Archant

Milestones come around fairly often in athletics but the one just achieved by Grant Ramsay of Fairlands Valley Spartans will take some beating.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toby Eccleshall and Gail Mackie of Fairlands Valley Spartans both set marathon PBs at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix. Toby Eccleshall and Gail Mackie of Fairlands Valley Spartans both set marathon PBs at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix.

He was in action at the Bedford Autodrome Grand Prix in what was his 49th marathon.

And his finishing time of two hours 53 minutes 55 seconds means he has now dipped under the three-hour mark in each of the last four decades, starting in the 90s.

It was his best performance over the 26.2-mile distance since 2017 and made all the sweeter following injuries over the last couple of years.

Gail Mackie, Toby Eccleshall and Ed Hare also ran at Bedford and both had their own reasons to be delighted with their times.

Mackie’s 3:11:44 was a PB by nine minutes while Eccleshall dipped under four hours for the first time, his 3:46:57 smashing his previous best by 26 minutes.

Hare meanwhile took 19 minutes off his best with a finishing time of 3:55:26.