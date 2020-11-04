Last hurrah for four weeks as Fairlands Valley Spartans tackle more competition

Hazel Smith and Callie Chapman of Fairlands Valley Spartans ran the Olympic Park 10K before the latest government restrictions. Archant

Fairlands Valley Spartans took advantage of a couple of days warning to cram in their last competitive races before the four-week restrictions.

Callie Chapman and Hazel Smith ran the Olympic Park 10K on the Sunday prior in an event that was very well managed.

Runners were set 0ff in waves of four at a time with the goal to complete four laps of the park. Smith managed 51 minutes 23 seconds while Chapman clocked 1:05:07.

Verity Sutton Fisher ran a virtual marathon, only her second over 26.2 miles, to raise money for Huntingdon’s Disease.

Running between Stevenage and Letchworth, including the Greenway, she finished in 5:04:49.

James McSweeney ran the Adnams Virtual 10K in 49:10, better than his 10K time from Standalone, but this was on the flat Suffolk fens.

In the 22nd virtual Fly 5K event Nicola Andersson was 88th, Nick Kleanthous 99th and Paul Holgate 128th.