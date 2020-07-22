Challenges accepted and completed for Fairlands Valley Spartans

Fairlands Valley Spartans have completed their challenge of running to all four of Stevenage’s twin towns – virtually anyway.

They have been accumulating the miles around the town and after it took them to Autun, Ingleheim and Shymkent, they have now arrived in Kadoma in Zimbabwe

In total they have covered 13,439 miles in 49 days and have opted to carry on, with their new destination Kynsna on the southern shore of South Africa.

A challenge of an individual nature was completed by Jenny Garrett, Vicky Archer and Claire Emmerson who ran a marathon in the Fairlands Valley Challenge. It was Archer’s first marathon as they ran out to Wheathampstead and back, completing the 75 per cent off-road route in five hours 48 minutes 20 seconds.

Charlotte Smith also completed her first marathon, using the Stevenage Outer Orbital Path, which including stops took 6:15.