Fairlands Valley Spartans delighted to sink their teeth into some actual real races

PUBLISHED: 10:16 15 September 2020

Grant Ramsay of Fairlands Valley Spartans in action at the Milton Keynes Enigma Marathon.

Archant

There was delight for Fairlands Valley Spartans as some of their number got stuck into some real racing.

After months of virtual events, Grant Ramsay took on the Milton Keynes Enigma Marathon.

This was capped to 30 runners with a rolling start but Ramsay’s time of three hours 14 minutes 58 seconds was enough for him to place first.

Three Spartans were at the Duxford Battle of Britain 10K on Sunday.

Brian White, who finished 35th out of the 663 finishers and as the second male over 60, said: “It was a very well organised race using the airstrip.

“It was a two-lap course on very wide tarmac although the wind made it quite hard on each out section.”

Nick Kleanthous, who has been keeping fit with the weekly FVS challenges, finished the course in 53:18 and praised the “staggered start over one hour” while Jonathan Jones completed the same race in 58:21.

