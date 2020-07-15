Advanced search

Fairlands Valley Spartans go very impressively on both the local and national stage

PUBLISHED: 06:20 18 July 2020

Will and Marian Morley of Fairlands Valley Spartans ran in the virtual National 5K Championship.

Will and Marian Morley of Fairlands Valley Spartans ran in the virtual National 5K Championship.

Fairlands Valley Spartans have had plenty of challenges and championships to run for and in – even if all remain virtual for the time being.

Ed Hare of Fairlands Valley Spartans after completing the Race to th Stones challenge.

Ten of them ran in the National 5K championship, raced virtually between Saturday and Monday after the original was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual setting meant most were done solo and in or around Stevenage and yet there were still some fine performances.

Brian White was second in his category with a time of 19 minutes 13 seconds but he missed out on being the fastest Spartan by a mere five seconds, Martin Blackburn claiming that honour.

The fastest Fairlands female was Charlotte Smith whose time of 21:00 was a personal best. The quickest FVS junior was Will Morley in 20:32.

Charlotte Smith of Fairlands Valley Spartans ran in the virtual National 5K Championship.

There were also PBs for Marian Morley, Beth Foley and Charlotte Kearney who clocked 25:24, 29:25 and 29:29 respectively while season best times were claimed by Graham Blackburn, Jim Brown and Paul Holgate.

Elsewhere Ed Hare completed the virtual Race to the Stones where runners look to complete 100km in seven days, averaging 14.28km or 8.93miles a day.

He said, “The week started with a 10-mile sunny Monday evening run and then got gradually tougher as it went on.

“Every day was like a very long recovery run and the toughest part was to get myself back out there each day, despite my body wanting to rest.

Ed Hare of Fairlands Valley Spartans completes the Race to th Stones challenge.

“I was lucky enough to have some great Spartan company for most of the runs but it was amazing to have my children hold the finishing tape in Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday morning.

“Thanks to everyone who supported me this week, I truly couldn’t have done it without you and as for the runners who have completed the actual event within 24hours, massive respect.”

All these exertions mean the club’s virtual plan of running to all four of Stevenage’s twin towns is almost complete.

Having previously ticked off Autun, Ingleheim and Shymkent, a total of 1,038 miles over Saturday and Sunday has taken them close to Lusaka in Zambia with 11,501 miles covered in 42 days.

They are now less than 500 miles from their target, Kadoma in Zimbabwe.

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

11-year-old hospitalised after 'serious collision' in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old was hospitalised after a collision in Stevenage this evening. Picture: Archant

CCTV footage shows horses' adventure through villages near Stevenage and Hitchin

The 12 horses were safely returned to Courtlands Riding Stables, Todd Green on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Minecraft star recreates town's iconic buildings

Andy Steele has recreated some of Stevenage's iconic buildings in the popular game Minecraft. Picture: Andy Steele

'He used my afro to extinguish his cigarette' – Stevenage councillor talks growing up in the town, Black Lives Matter and more

Councillor Michelle Gardner speaks with the Comet about race, Black Lives Matter and growing up in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

