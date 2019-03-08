County medals for Fairlands Valley Spartans quartet

Fairlands Valley Spartans' Roger Biggs was the first 70 plus athlete to finish in the Stevenage 10K. Archant

Four more Fairlands Valley Spartans claimed county medals in the second of three evening 5K races at Hatfield.

Fairlands Valley Spartans' Caroline Croft, Karen Palmer and Carole Sheldrick at the Stevenage 10K. Fairlands Valley Spartans' Caroline Croft, Karen Palmer and Carole Sheldrick at the Stevenage 10K.

Tanya Brazier won bronze in the 35-plus category, the same colour that Alison Wood claimed in the FV45.

Yuko Gordon, however, took gold in the FV65 group and the three of them won silver in the team race.

Cathy Craig completed the set with a FV65 silver.

The good results continued when 35 Spartans took on the first Stevenage 10K.

A hot day plus some tough uphill climbs held times back for some of them but new members Debbie Bassett and Andy McGuinness still managed personal bests as did Steven Dobner, by two minutes, Luke Gurney, Nick Kleanthous and Nikki Lufkin.

Grant Ramsay was the first MV40 runner to finish, and third overall, Andrew Vaughan who finished ninth with Nick Gill rounding out the top 20.

Robert Briggs won the MV70 category in one hour 16 minutes one second.