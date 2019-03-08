Advanced search

County medals for Fairlands Valley Spartans quartet

PUBLISHED: 12:05 18 September 2019

Fairlands Valley Spartans' Roger Biggs was the first 70 plus athlete to finish in the Stevenage 10K.

Fairlands Valley Spartans' Roger Biggs was the first 70 plus athlete to finish in the Stevenage 10K.

Archant

Four more Fairlands Valley Spartans claimed county medals in the second of three evening 5K races at Hatfield.

Fairlands Valley Spartans' Caroline Croft, Karen Palmer and Carole Sheldrick at the Stevenage 10K.Fairlands Valley Spartans' Caroline Croft, Karen Palmer and Carole Sheldrick at the Stevenage 10K.

Tanya Brazier won bronze in the 35-plus category, the same colour that Alison Wood claimed in the FV45.

Yuko Gordon, however, took gold in the FV65 group and the three of them won silver in the team race.

Cathy Craig completed the set with a FV65 silver.

The good results continued when 35 Spartans took on the first Stevenage 10K.

A hot day plus some tough uphill climbs held times back for some of them but new members Debbie Bassett and Andy McGuinness still managed personal bests as did Steven Dobner, by two minutes, Luke Gurney, Nick Kleanthous and Nikki Lufkin.

Grant Ramsay was the first MV40 runner to finish, and third overall, Andrew Vaughan who finished ninth with Nick Gill rounding out the top 20.

Robert Briggs won the MV70 category in one hour 16 minutes one second.

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car.

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Hundreds turn out as sun shines on ‘fantastic’ first Stevenage 10k

Stevenage 10k 2019: Almost 500 runners completed the course. Picture: Stuart Driver

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car.

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Hundreds turn out as sun shines on ‘fantastic’ first Stevenage 10k

Stevenage 10k 2019: Almost 500 runners completed the course. Picture: Stuart Driver

Latest from the The Comet

Artists impress judges as Hitchin gears up for Great British High Street Awards

The judges visited Hitchin on Tuesday, September 10. Their decision counts for 80% of the final score. Picture: Hitchin BID

County medals for Fairlands Valley Spartans quartet

Fairlands Valley Spartans' Roger Biggs was the first 70 plus athlete to finish in the Stevenage 10K.

Hitchin suffer loss at Tabard on return to the higher division

Tabard V Hitchin . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Balstock 2019 attracts record numbers in a ‘stunner of a weekend’

Balstock returned for its 13th year at the weekend. Picture: Martin Wootton

Letchworth Eagles remain unbeaten after strong second-half at Cuffley

Ash Kersey in action for Letchworth Eagles against Cuffley in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists