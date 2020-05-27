Advanced search

Stevenage & North Herts athletes improvise during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 May 2020

Stevenage & North Herts AC members have found novel ways of keeping fit during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parks, fields, gardens and garages have been the venues of choice to train since the Ridlins Stadium closed in March.

Coaches have been setting home training plans and the club website has lots of ideas to improve strength, mobility and fitness.

Many squads, including the long jump, triple jump, pole vault, Primary School and endurance teams, have been taking advantage of Zoom circuit sessions and multi-event athletes and hurdlers have been using club training hurdles in the park or their gardens.

Heptathletes Connie Andrews and Maddie Waite are among those to be seen hurdling in the park, while throwers have also been inventive.

Libby Taylor has been using a pallet in a field to train for the hammer and Dani Mainstone has used a javelin ball in her local park.

Sprinter Alex Pickard is among those to have been running set drills in the park and pole vaulter Aimee Taylor has rings and ropes set up in her garage.

It is hoped normal training will begin later in the summer, but for now members are using different ways to ensure they are ready for competition whenever it does resume.

