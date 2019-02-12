As easy as apple pie: Fairlands Valley Spartans enjoy good day out at Bramley 20

Jim Brown of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Bramley 20. Picture: PENNY SCHENKEL Archant

North Hampshire was the destination for a number of Fairlands Valley Spartans as they took on the 25th running of the Bramley 20 Road Race.

The event is a club organised race covering two laps of a 10-mile course, with mild climbs at two points on each lap.

Paul Hewett ran a great race for 60th out of the 633 finishers, clocking two hours 15 minutes 32 seconds while Stuart Archer was 175th.

Spartans placed 17th out of the 33 teams that finished.

Anton McCalla took part in the East of England Veterans indoor champs at Lee Valley in the M40 category, claiming a silver in the triple jump, coming fifth in the 60m sprint and setting a PB in the long jump.

In parkrun action Ashley Schoenwetter was first lady on her debut run in St Albans while Ricky Pearce’s first parkrun anywhere saw him come second at Stevenage.

That was also the venue for James McSweeney, David Ackery and Paul Jennings who all set PBs.