Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

As easy as apple pie: Fairlands Valley Spartans enjoy good day out at Bramley 20

PUBLISHED: 17:54 20 February 2019

Jim Brown of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Bramley 20. Picture: PENNY SCHENKEL

Jim Brown of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Bramley 20. Picture: PENNY SCHENKEL

Archant

North Hampshire was the destination for a number of Fairlands Valley Spartans as they took on the 25th running of the Bramley 20 Road Race.

The event is a club organised race covering two laps of a 10-mile course, with mild climbs at two points on each lap.

Paul Hewett ran a great race for 60th out of the 633 finishers, clocking two hours 15 minutes 32 seconds while Stuart Archer was 175th.

Spartans placed 17th out of the 33 teams that finished.

Anton McCalla took part in the East of England Veterans indoor champs at Lee Valley in the M40 category, claiming a silver in the triple jump, coming fifth in the 60m sprint and setting a PB in the long jump.

In parkrun action Ashley Schoenwetter was first lady on her debut run in St Albans while Ricky Pearce’s first parkrun anywhere saw him come second at Stevenage.

That was also the venue for James McSweeney, David Ackery and Paul Jennings who all set PBs.

Most Read

William Taylor: Body found in Charlton river confirmed to be Gosmore farmer

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Pictures: Herts police & Danny Loo

Boy, 15, found with stab wound in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Stevenage last night.

Five teenage boys arrested after boy injured in Stevenage High Street altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Stevenage's High Street last night. Picture: Archant

William Taylor: From missing appeal to Charlton river discovery

William Taylor. Picture: Herts Police

Joy Morgan: Police comb countryside for missing Hatfield student

Hooks Cross, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

As easy as apple pie: Fairlands Valley Spartans enjoy good day out at Bramley 20

Jim Brown of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Bramley 20. Picture: PENNY SCHENKEL

Stevenage MP: ‘I firmly believe the Gresley Park plans should not be granted’

A view of Beane Valley  part of the proposed Gresley Park site  on the outskirts of Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Joy Morgan family appeal: ‘All of us are broken inside’

Hatfield student Joy Morgan and her mum Carol, who has made a heartfelt appeal to find her daughter. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin Town reach cup final as league form continues to get better

Morgan Penfold, seen playing for Biggleswade Town against Hitchin, scored a debut goal for the Canaries in the Herts Charity Cup win over Royston. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Simons says mine’s a treble but Datchworth are made to work hard for Royston spoils

Datchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists