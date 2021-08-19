Olympic gold medallist greeted by excited youngsters on visit to Hitchin
- Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY CLUB
A gold medal Olympian dropped in to Hitchin to pass on their knowledge to some excited children.
Alex Danson took the top prize at the Rio Olympics in 2016 as part of the successful GB women's squad and she chose to launch the first of her national 2021 masterclass series at Lucas Lane, home of Blueharts Hockey Club
Over 50 children enjoyed a day of elite hockey coaching, learning new skills to take back to their clubs and schools.
Alongside the prolific goal scorer and Olympic Champion, Danson was joined on pitch by international stars Barry Middleton, GB and England’s most-capped hockey player, and Catherine Ledesma, a former England U18 captain and hopeful for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
All three shared their knowledge, skills and experience throughout the day.
As well as the unique opportunity to train with some of the biggest stars of the game, the youngsters heard more about Alex’s journey with the women’s GB team in their successful Rio 2016 campaign, resulting in the historic gold.
The masterclass, developed as a partnership between Danson, who played over 300 games for England GB before retiring in 2020, and Everyone Active, is aimed at 11-18 year olds around the country who are looking to improve their hockey.
Most Read
- 1 A602: Woman fell from vehicle while 'being taken to hospital by ambulance'
- 2 Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from moving vehicle
- 3 Missing Stevenage teen found
- 4 Licence to serve alcohol at station shop rejected
- 5 Assault in Stevenage leaves woman 'extremely distressed'
- 6 Learning curve begins now for Stevenage after a disappointing night in Bradford
- 7 Shop window smashed in reported fight in town centre
- 8 Chicken and council collab keeps kids from crime
- 9 Free petting zoo coming to Stevenage town centre
- 10 Red Lion presented with CAMRA Golden Award
The team now travel to Manchester and Bowden Hockey Club with final sessions in Norfolk, London and Wiltshire.
Kate Sherwood, chairwoman of Blueharts Hockey Club, said: "This was an incredible moment for some of our young hockey players, to spend time on the pitch practicing and learning new skills with some of the biggest names and greatest talent in the game.
"We were delighted to host the Alex Danson masterclass at Blueharts and hope that the session, and the chance to hold a gold medal, might inspire a future Olympian from our region.
"Our thanks to Alex and the masterclass team for a fantastic session and to our Blueharts coaches and all the enthusiastic players who joined us on the day”.