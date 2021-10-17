Case for the defence needed quickly after bad defeat for Stevenage

Published: 12:58 PM October 17, 2021

There is work to be done for Stevenage manager Alex Revell (right) and assistant Dean Wilkins after the loss to Oldham Athletic. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDY/TGS PHOTO

A dreadful start sent Stevenage spiralling to a poor defeat at Oldham Athletic - and left manager Alex Revell looking to quickly sort out the defence.

Davis Keillor-Dunn scored twice in the opening 17 minutes while a third in the second half from Dylan Bahamboula consigned Boro to a 3-0 defeat, the Latics' third win of the season and their first at Boundary Park.

It was also the third time this year the visitors have conceded more than three in a game, taking their goals against tally to 18 in 12, a far cry from the 19 clean sheets of last year.

Revell said: "Conceding two goals so quickly makes it a really tough afternoon. You have to work really hard, especially away from home, to make sure you are still in the game.

"For the rest of the game we controlled things but we were 2-0 down and it is hard to break down a team.

"You can’t plan for the goals we conceded but it meant we had to score two goals and to do that is tough especially against a team that is going to sit in and protect what they have.

"It is really frustrating and a poor result. Last year we didn’t concede that many or concede those type of goals and it is a worry.

"We have to make sure we are better. There has to be a lot of learning done from today."

The other end wasn't too much better with plenty of shots but not many on target.

"You have to be ruthless," said Revell. "If the ball is in the box, you can’t wait. You have to run on and score.

"In the box is where you live and die as a centre-forward or midfielder.

"Yes, we had more possession but the result is the result."

The one shining light and positive was the introduction from the bench of Sam Tinubu, who at the age of 17 years 18 days became the youngest player to play for the club in the Football League.

Revell said: "He showed what he does. He gets it and gives it and tackles.

"We’re excited by Sam but I would have liked it to have been in better circumstances.

"I’m really happy he got on the pitch, he deserved it and hopefully he goes on to have a great career."