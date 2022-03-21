Biggleswade Town manager Robbie O'Keefe signs three with Stevenage links

Robbie O'Keefe has bolstered his Biggleswade Town side with the signing of three players with Stevenage links.

Boro's head of academy has brought in Dean Parrett, Liam Smyth and Morgan Mahoney and all three made their Waders debuts on Saturday in a 1-0 win at Bromsgrove Sporting in a vital relegation battle.

Smyth had been playing with Isthmian League Premier Division side Wingate & Finchley after his release from Boro in the summer.

He is well under to O'Keefe though having come through the academy, making his first-team debut at the age of 17

Mahoney meanwhile joins on a work-experience loan. The 18-year-old defender is still part of the club's youth set-up.

Parrett though is the biggest name of the three, having played for three seasons at the Lamex from 2013, scoring nine times in 78 appearances.

Now 30, he joins following his release from National League Barnet who he joined in December 2020.

Biggleswade are currently bottom of Southern League Premier Division Central but the win over Bromsgrove pulls them to within three points of possible safety and four of guaranteed survival, all with games in hand on those above them.