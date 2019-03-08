Advanced search

North Herts District Schools' swimming team scoop good medal haul from county championship

PUBLISHED: 06:21 20 May 2019

North Herts Primary Schools Swimming at the Hertfordshire Schools' swimming gala.

North Herts Primary Schools Swimming at the Hertfordshire Schools' swimming gala.

Archant

A total of 30 swimmers from 18 primary schools across north Hertfordshire competed for the district team in the Herts County Primary Schools Championship gala.

And the team showed great enthusiasm and team spirit and their performances brought a good haul of medals and personal bests.

Among those grabbing a place on the podium were Carl Guevan who won in the Year 6 boys' breaststroke while Grace Robinson and Hollie Cuthbert were both second in the Year 5 girls' backstroke and breaststroke respectively.

Rhiann Manela also won a silver in the Year 6 girls' breaststroke while the teams of Elliot Wackett, Theo Smith, Finley Miller and Trystan Acebuque and Rhiann Manela, Hannah Lovelock, Jemima Cross and Evie-Rose Brown grabbed bronze medals in the Year 5 boys' medley and Year 6 girls' freestyle relay.

Overall the Year 5 boys' did the best with a third place.

