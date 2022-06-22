Inclusive sporting event for north Herts schools proved a big hit

A celebration of inclusive sport for schools across north Herts went down a storm.

Hosted by North Herts School Sport Partnership (NHSSP), the multi-sport festival took place at The Knights Templar School in Baldock.

Inspired and united by the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, over 100 pupils from Years 4 to 6 took part in athletics, cycling, dance and wheelchair basketball.

The event was supported by 53 Year 9 students from home school and led by Nessa Wallace, F34 GB para thrower.

Pupils took part in cycling with some learning to ride. - Credit: NHSSP

One pupil from St Mary’s CE (VC) Junior School in Baldock said: "I’m so happy. I learnt to ride a bike today."

In wheelchair basketball the participants learnt some basic chair movements and ball skills before playing some mini games.

All the participants received a medal, t-shirt and information about relevant clubs and activities following on from the festival.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to organise an event like this and it’s been wonderful to see so many happy children enjoying being active," said NHSSP manager Jay Livermore.