Inclusive sporting event for north Herts schools proved a big hit

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:23 PM June 22, 2022
Competitors in the wheelchair basketball event.

Competitors in the wheelchair basketball event.

A celebration of inclusive sport for schools across north Herts went down a storm.

Hosted by North Herts School Sport Partnership (NHSSP), the multi-sport festival took place at The Knights Templar School in Baldock.

Inspired and united by the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, over 100 pupils from Years 4 to 6 took part in athletics, cycling, dance and wheelchair basketball.

The event was supported by 53 Year 9 students from home school and led by Nessa Wallace, F34 GB para thrower.

Pupils took part in cycling with some learning to ride.

Pupils took part in cycling with some learning to ride.

One pupil from St Mary’s CE (VC) Junior School in Baldock said: "I’m so happy. I learnt to ride a bike today."

In wheelchair basketball the participants learnt some basic chair movements and ball skills before playing some mini games.

All the participants received a medal, t-shirt and information about relevant clubs and activities following on from the festival.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to organise an event like this and it’s been wonderful to see so many happy children enjoying being active," said NHSSP manager Jay Livermore.

Baldock News
Letchworth Garden City News

