Inclusive sporting event for north Herts schools proved a big hit
- Credit: NHSSP
A celebration of inclusive sport for schools across north Herts went down a storm.
Hosted by North Herts School Sport Partnership (NHSSP), the multi-sport festival took place at The Knights Templar School in Baldock.
Inspired and united by the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, over 100 pupils from Years 4 to 6 took part in athletics, cycling, dance and wheelchair basketball.
The event was supported by 53 Year 9 students from home school and led by Nessa Wallace, F34 GB para thrower.
One pupil from St Mary’s CE (VC) Junior School in Baldock said: "I’m so happy. I learnt to ride a bike today."
In wheelchair basketball the participants learnt some basic chair movements and ball skills before playing some mini games.
All the participants received a medal, t-shirt and information about relevant clubs and activities following on from the festival.
Most Read
- 1 Funeral mass for beloved Kajetan Migdal to take place in Letchworth
- 2 Stevenage school in 'area of huge deprivation' wins national award
- 3 Stevenage woman, 52, accused of wounding 91-year-old in her own home
- 4 Touching tribute to teenager killed in Stevenage
- 5 Permanent parking loss if outdoor seating plans approved
- 6 Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England
- 7 Charity swim as Letchworth pupil battles cancer
- 8 Battery shortage puts Letchworth defibrillator out of action - public wrongly told next nearest is in Baldock
- 9 Herts police officers shared rape 'jokes' and bestiality porn on WhatsApp
- 10 Stevenage Armed Forces Day: Display war tank, marching band and more
"It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to organise an event like this and it’s been wonderful to see so many happy children enjoying being active," said NHSSP manager Jay Livermore.