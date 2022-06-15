Exciting new look divisions as rugby clubs find out fixtures following grassroots restructure

Datchworth and Hitchin will meet again in the newly-named Counties One Herts Middlesex division. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Rugby clubs in north Herts will take their place in new look divisions after the RFU undertook the biggest change to the league structure in 30 years.

The new pyramid will see clubs in either national, regional or county leagues with the underlying plan to improve player retention, attract new players and cut down on travelling time.

A new cup competition will round-off the season.

Letchworth will play in Regional Two Anglia after their promotion season last time out.

They open the season away to Thurrock on September 3 with the return at Legends Lane closing out the campaign on March 11.

Their first home game of the season comes on September 10 against Brentwood.





Datchworth and Hitchin find themselves in the same Counties One Herts Middlesex division with the first game between the pair coming on September 24 at Datchworth Green.

Datch host Welwyn on day one while the Hedgehogs are at home to Old Streetonians.





2022-2023 fixtures

Letchworth RFC - Regional Two Anglia

Sep 3 - Thurrock (a)

Sep 10 -Brentwood (h)

Sep 17 - Woodford (a)

Sep 24 - Chingford (a)

Oct 1 - Eton Manor (h)

Oct 15 - Southend Saxons (a)

Oct 22 - Norwich (h)

Oct 29 - Chelmsford (a)

Nov 5 - HAC (h)

Nov 12 - Ipswich (a)

Nov 26 - Stowmarket (h)

Dec 3 - Brentwood (a)

Dec 10 - Woodford (h)

Dec 17 - Chingford (h)

Jan 7 - Eton Manor (a)

Jan 14 - Southend Saxons (h)

Jan 21 - Norwich (a)

Jan 28 - Chelmsford (h)

Feb 11 - HAC (a)

Feb 18 - Ipswich (h)

Mar 4 - Stowmarket (a)

Mar 11 - Thurrock (h)

Datchworth RFC - Counties One Herts Middlesex

Sep 3 - Welwyn (h)

Sep 10 - Hemel Hempstead (a)

Sep 17 - Chiswick (h)

Sep 24 - Hitchin (h)

Oct 1 - Grasshoppers (a)

Oct 15 - Ruislip (h)

Oct 22 - Finchley (a)

Oct 29 - Old Streetonians (h)

Nov 5 - Hampstead (a)

Nov 12 - Enfield Ignatians (h)

Nov 26 - Hackney (a)

Dec 3 - Hemel Hempstead (h)

Dec 10 - Chiswick (a)

Dec 17 - Hitchin (a)

Jan 7 - Grasshoppers (h)

Jan 14 - Ruislip (a)

Jan 21 - Finchley (h)

Jan 28 - Old Streetonians (a)

Feb 11 - Hampstead (h)

Feb 18 - Enfield Ignatians (a)

Mar 4 - Hackney (h)

Mar 11 - Welwyn (a)

Hitchin RFC - Counties One Herts Middlesex

Sep 3 - Old Streetonians (h)

Sep 10 - Chiswick (a)

Sep 17 - Hampstead (h)

Sep 24 - Datchworth (a)

Oct 1 - Enfield Ignatians (h)

Oct 15 - Grasshoppers (a)

Oct 22 - Hackney (h)

Oct 29 - Ruislip (a)

Nov 5 - Welwyn (h)

Nov 12 - Finchley (a)

Nov 26 - Hemel Hempstead (h)

Dec 3 - Chiswick (h)

Dec 10 - Hampstead (a)

Dec 17 - Datchworth (h)

Jan 7 - Enfield Ignatians (a)

Jan 14 - Grasshoppers (h)

Jan 21 - Hackney (a)

Jan 28 - Ruislip (h)

Feb 11 - Welwyn (a)

Feb 18 - Finchley (h)

Mar 4 - Hemel Hempstead (a)

Mar 11 - Old Streetonians (a)