County title for North Herts Road Runners' Tom Webb at the Hatfield 5

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:00 AM December 2, 2021
Tom Webb of North Herts Road Runners on his way to county gold at the Hatfield 5.

North Herts Road Runners have a county champion in their ranks after the Hatfield 5.

Tom Webb was involved in a battle to the line with Luton's Jed Noblett for the win at the five-mile event and although the Bedfordshire man took the event win, Webb's second place in a time of 26 minutes three seconds, was enough for him to take the Hertfordshire title.

Club records took a hammering too as ladies captain Tash Pitman shaved a second off the best V45 time, reducing it to 32:44, while Ian Sutcliffe took the MV75 age group best down to 48:25.

Also competing over five miles, but further north at the Wolverton 5 in Milton Keynes, was Andrew Leach and he too put himself in the record books with a time of 27:04, equalling his previous V55 best and leaping him to the top of the age group national rankings.

Fairlands Valley Spartans also had a personal best to celebrate at the run round south Hatfield with Dzenana Topic delighted with her time of 53:04.

