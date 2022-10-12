The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
North Herts Road Runner Andi enjoys Royal Parks return

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 4:00 PM October 12, 2022
Andri Johnston, Royal Parks Half Marathon

North Herts Road Runner Andri Johnston and pet husky Ace at the Royal Parks Half Marathon - Credit: NHRR

North Herts Road Runners' Andri Johnston returned from injury to clock 1:46.03 at the Royal Parks half marathon in London.

It came exactly a year after she tore ankle ligaments while running with her pet husky Ace and she said: "I couldn't walk at all for two weeks, was on crutches for four and still have some pain, even when walking.

"When I ran my last half marathon in February I ended up in extreme pain, so this really was a comeback half for me."

Rob Harris came home in 1:18.47, ahead of David Edwards (1:41.33) and Tash Pitman (1:41.34).

Laurie Scott completed the 'highly recommended' Loch Ness Marathon in a personal best 4:08.44 and praised the 'great atmosphere and spectacular scenery'.

Lindsay Cook dipped under 30 minutes at the popular Hitchin 5k, while Shahab Ahmed clocked 17.58 ahead of Andreea Weisl-Shaw (27.00) and training partner Tracey McCreath, whose time of 31.29 was her third-fastest ever.

Athletics
Hitchin News

