North Herts Road Runner Andi enjoys Royal Parks return

North Herts Road Runners' Andri Johnston returned from injury to clock 1:46.03 at the Royal Parks half marathon in London.

It came exactly a year after she tore ankle ligaments while running with her pet husky Ace and she said: "I couldn't walk at all for two weeks, was on crutches for four and still have some pain, even when walking.

"When I ran my last half marathon in February I ended up in extreme pain, so this really was a comeback half for me."

Rob Harris came home in 1:18.47, ahead of David Edwards (1:41.33) and Tash Pitman (1:41.34).

Laurie Scott completed the 'highly recommended' Loch Ness Marathon in a personal best 4:08.44 and praised the 'great atmosphere and spectacular scenery'.

Lindsay Cook dipped under 30 minutes at the popular Hitchin 5k, while Shahab Ahmed clocked 17.58 ahead of Andreea Weisl-Shaw (27.00) and training partner Tracey McCreath, whose time of 31.29 was her third-fastest ever.