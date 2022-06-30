The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
North Herts Knights trio get Great Britain calls

Lee Power

Published: 1:55 PM June 30, 2022
Ewan Kassir, Rafe Abrook and Neil Baker will represent GB Maxibasketball at the European Championships

Ewan Kassir, Rafe Abrook and Neil Baker will represent GB Maxibasketball at the European Championships - Credit: Rafe Abrook Photography

A trio of North Herts Knights are set to represent Great Britain on the basketball court.

Stevenage's Ewan Kassir, 47, Hitchin's Rafe Abrook, 47 and Neil Baker, 45, of Wixams made the final cut for the 12-man squad.

And they will be competing for GB Maxibasketball in the over-45 category at the XI Fimba Maxi Basketball European Championships in Malaga.

The three veterans helped North Herts Knights finish second in the top tier of the Herts Premier Basketball League last season.

And Abrook said: "We began our journey with trials starting back in April 2021 and have competed for squad places with ex-professional players from Wales, Scotland and England along the way.

"The squad aims to medal there but we have been drawn against very tough teams from Serbia and Spain in the opening groups."

For more information visit gbmaxibasketball.co.uk or fimba.es/en/malaga-2022.

