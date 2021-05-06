North Herts Crusaders ready for new season at end of historic week
- Credit: MICK JOHAL
North Herts Crusaders enjoyed a good pre-season win at London Skolars - in what promises to be a big week for the club.
The rugby league club are launching their own netball club today (Thursday) in the first move to become a multi-sports club.
But the established rugby side were merely grateful for a run out after a long 12 months.
The team at White Hart Lane consisted of a mix of old hands and new faces, all of which have shown great promise in training, and with a new leadership team on the pitch of captain Will Clifford and Joe Hall, hopes are high for a good year.
The 42-18 win came courtesy of a hat-trick of tries from Josh Parkhouse and other scores for Joe Allison, Julian Kitson, Joe Hall, Will Evans and James Akrill.
Chairman Ollie Adams, who kicked five conversions, said: "The club has had a short five week pre-season, so to put on a finely-tuned display after such a short amount of time is testament to the leadership and quality within the squad."
Crusaders kick off their Southern Conference league campaign on Saturday against Hammersmith Hills Hoists.
The Knights meanwhile face St Ives Roosters in the East of England League.