St Ippolyts star in the cups as they reach two bowls finals

Published: 2:48 PM August 10, 2021

St Ippolyts through to two finals after victories over Letchworth and Whitethorn. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Cup competitions took centre stage for bowls clubs in the area - with St Ippolyts battling their way to two finals

They beat Letchworth in the Stevenage & District Mixed League Knockout Cup semi-final and the pair will meet again in the final of the Cairns Cup after a narrow 62-61 success over Whitethorn.

Letchworth advance to the final with another close game, this one over Howard Garden, with wins for skips Andy Hodgson and Ian Snowdon.

Letchworth's women are also on the trophy hunt after qualifying for the semi-final of the County League (North).

Baldock are through to the Hertfordshire final of the National Top Club competition after beating Royston by three disciplines to two.

They will now play Harpenden in the final.

Howard Garden had a close match against Stevenage in the County League, losing 33-30, but they beat Knebworth in the mixed league, winning 60-36 and on all three rinks.

The weekend saw them host their own Woodford Bowl competition which ended with Tony Wood as the winner and Rose Dowsett the runner-up.