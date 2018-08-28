Advanced search

Nominate for 2018 Sports Awards before it's too late

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 January 2019

David Croft will host the 2018 Comet Sports Awards (pic Cathy Benucci Photography)

David Croft will host the 2018 Comet Sports Awards (pic Cathy Benucci Photography)

©Cathy Benucci Photography

There are now just eight days left until the deadline for entries to our 2018 Comet Sports Awards next Friday (January 18), writes Lee Power.

The sponsors of the 2018 Comet Sports Awards

So, if you haven’t already visited our special website to make your nominations, do so now before it is too late!

There are several different categories to consider, including the School of the Year prize sponsored by Park Place Plaza Stevenage, which looks at the promotion of sport as part of the curriculum and outside, plus sporting achievements.

The Sports Personality of the Year award is sponsored by Stevenage Borough Council and is designed to reward achievements throughout the year and qualities the individual brings to sport.

And the Team of the Year prize, sponsored by Redwood Bank, relates not just to performance but also team spirit shown throughout the year.

The sponsors of the 2018 Comet Sports AwardsThe sponsors of the 2018 Comet Sports Awards

The other options to consider are club of the year, youth team of the year, coach of the year, best sports photograph, youth achievement, veteran achievement, service to sport and the Paul Pearce Disability award.

Nominations can be made at cometsportsawards.co.uk and winners will be announced at a special presentation evening on Friday March 1 at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, one of 23 centres owned by Stevenage Leisure Limited.

Sky Sports Formula One commentator David Croft will return to host the awards on what is sure to be a great night of celebration for sport in North Herts. So please do not delay any further and make sure you give credit to those boys, girls, men, women and teams who deserve to be recognised for their sporting prowess.

