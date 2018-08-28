During a time for giving, nominate for our sports awards before it’s too late!

Stevenage Borough Junior girls with their Comet Sports award at last year's event (pic Cathy Benucci Photography) ©2016 Cathy Benucci Photography

As the year draws to a close what better time to start thinking about who deserves to be recognised in our 2018 Comet Sports Awards?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 2018 Comet Sports Awards The 2018 Comet Sports Awards

With no fewer than 10 different categories to contemplate before the January 18 deadline, you can make nominations online at cometsportsawards.co.uk.

So whether it be for Sports Personality of the Year, Young Team of the Year, Service to Sport, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, Youth Achievement, Veteran Achievement, School of the Year, Paul Pearce Disability Award or Sports Photograph of the Year, get your thinking caps on during this festive period – a time for giving after all – and visit our website to make your suggestions for those deserving of recognition.

Launched in 2001, the awards have become one of the biggest dates in the calendar as they celebrate a variety of sportsmen, women and children and Stevenage Leisure Limited is our headline partner this year and will also be sponsoring the Paul Pearce Disability Award, for overall performance and commitment to overcoming disability.

Winners will be announced at a special presentation evening on Friday March 1 at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, one of 23 centres owned by Stevenage Leisure Limited.

A registered charity, it is one of the UK’s leading leisure trusts and community-based and focused non-profit distributing organisation.

A private company, it was formed in March 1998 to manage four leisure facilities in the town and from an original turnover of £2.5million and 150 employees it now has a diverse portfolio of 23 indoor and outdoor venues and a team of around 1,500, welcoming 4.4million visitors each year.

It works in partnership with four local authorities and three Dual Use Academies, to ‘bring people together’ and improve health & wellbeing across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Rutland.

These include Stevenage Borough Council, North Hertfordshire District Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Rutland County Council, the Knights Templar School, Silsoe Community Recreational Trust (SCRT) and the Bedfordshire East Multi-Academy Trust (BEMAT).

Anyone interested in sponsoring a category can either email our events team at cometsportsawards@archant.co.uk or call Joe Quinn on 01438 866023.