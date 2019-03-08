new

New personal bests for runners at St Albans 10k Summer Solstice race

Fairlands Valley Spartans before the St Albans Summer Solstice 10k. Picture: Jim Brown Archant

Plenty of runners took part in the St Albans Summer Solstice 10k race last Friday, and one Fairlands Valley Spartan enjoyed it more than most.

Alison Shelley smashed her personal best time by four minutes, crossing the line in 51:7 with a massive smile on her face.

She wasn't the only Spartan to set a new personal best, as Richard Kennedy finished in 39:55 and Paul Shelley crossed the line 40:42.

Another delighted Fairlands Valley runner was Jim Brown who improved on his last 10k time by more than four minutes, finishing in a time of 50:48.

Ed Hare finished in 51:06 while willing Alison Shelley over the line, with Dave Pattman not far behind in 51:30.

n Hitchin Hares runner Jamie Sinclair also took part in the St Albans Summer Solstice 10k.

The former St Albans Striders runner returned to his old stomping ground, and despite still being in recovery from his recent marathon efforts, he set a new personal best of 35:13, enough for Sinclair to take third place.

n More than 520 miles away in Ludwigsburg, Germany, Stevenage Strider Danik Bates was taking on his second international parkrun in a week.

The 5k race in the city just north of Stuttgart turned out to be a succesful one for Bates, who said: "The flat two lap course through woodland and on gravel paths takes in the beautiful lake, church and castle at Monrepos on the outskirts of the town.

"After a very fast start with several runners I was in the leading bunch, but couldn't keep up the pace at the start of second lap, with temperatures also rising."

Bates recovered though, and despite being led down the wrong path by a marshall, adding 30 seconds to his time, he finished the race in ninth with a time of 22:52.

Closer to home, Pete Monk, Greg Bradbury, Stuart Cuzner and Glenn Cuzner had a 2.30am start for a race in unfamiliar surroundings.

The quartet took on the Luton Airport Runway charity run, a out and back 4.3km race.

Glenn Cuzner finished fourth in a time of 17:23, Stuart Cuzner was inside the top 15 as he crossed the line in 18:23, Monk and Bradbury inside the top 25 with times of 20:28 and 20:43.