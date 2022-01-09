New investment allowing Stevenage to compete with rest of League Two for transfers

Phil Wallace believes fresh investment late in 2021 has allowed Stevenage to compete "for any League Two player we want".





Speaking in his programme notes prior to the 3-1 win over Walsall, the Boro chairman says the financial worries of 2020 are now behind them and while he made no indication as to the source of the new funds, he is confident the club are in a good place financially for the future.

He said: "We are not short of funds. We were in a very, very bad way financially in 2020 but we secured additional funding late in 2021 that means we can strengthen the budget.

"And now, within reason, [we can] compete for any League Two player we want, whilst still making sure we maintain the over-riding, key element of keeping the club solvent for fans of future generations to enjoy."

Ed Upson is one of five new signings made by Stevenage already in January. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Manager Paul Tisdale has not been shy in building a new-look squad with five new signings already in January, plus the addition of former Forest Green Rovers interim manager Jimmy Ball as first-team coach.

Wallace said: "It is great to be kicking off 2022 with a stronger squad. Six days in and five new players signed, that is good business.

"It has been costly but we have taken an aggressive stance to bring in the players Paul wants.

"We know we are not scoring enough goals and we are working hard every day to add that extra bit of fizz to our squad.

"It is early days in the window, often these types of players do not become available until the end so, as hard as it is, we have to be patient.

"Paul is delighted with the signings we have made and the short time we have concluded them in but we are not finished yet.

"Paul’s aim is to build a team that gets into the top ten of the 23 game ‘second half’ of the league programme.

"Once we achieve that, not only will we be safe but we can start in the summer to use that platform to create a promotion winning side for next season."

The club have also announced that CEO Alex Tunbridge, who will be leaving the club in April after three and a half years.