New Blueharts team goes from strength to strength with point at West Herts

PUBLISHED: 17:11 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 19 February 2019

The men’s 7th team at Blueharts Hockey Club who have had a successful first season thanks to a mix of talented youngsters and experienced players.

Archant

A superb first season for one of Blueharts Hockey Club’s newest sides continued with a battling point against league leaders West Herts.

The 1-1 draw was a big improvement for the men’s seventh team following their 4-0 reverse against the same side earlier in the campaign.

And it puts them third in East League Division Nine South West, keeping their promotion hopes alive.

Captain Scott Cromack said: “It is great to see how much the team have improved over the season both in skills and maturity. A draw against a team that beat us previously is a barometer to how much the team have progressed.

“For many of the boys this is their first season playing adult hockey.

“They have a great work ethic and a promising future in Blueharts.”

Blueharts dominated large parts of the game with Iwan Cromack opening the scoring with a straight strike on goal.

Both teams had chances in an end-to-end game with Blueharts keeper Rod Journeaux, playing his first game in 20 years, keeping the home team at bay in the first half with a series of impressive saves.

But the Hitchin-based hockey club were unable to convert a number of chances ain the second half and the home side equalised to take a share of the spoils.

There were plenty of good draws elsewhere in the club too but no victories.

The Men’s firsts drew 1-1 at Bourne Deeping, club captain Adam Wells getting the goal, but the seconds were beaten 6-2 by Bishop’s Stortford, Dan Drew and Ashley Hammond’s goals merely consolation strikes.

The thirds had raced into a 2-0 lead against West Herts thanks to goals from Sean Storey and Mark Flint but ended up losing 4-2 and the fourths fared only slightly better with a 4-3 loss at Winchmore Hill & Enfield.

Paul Krishman (two) and Dan Smith were their scorers.

The fifths held league leaders Southgate in the first-half before losing 4-0 but the sixths were pleased with a point against Luton, Bobby Bridges the man on target.

The only ladies game was the first team who drew 0-0 with Crostyx, leaving them sixth in East League Division One South.

