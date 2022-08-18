Mouth of the Tyne: Thoughts after Stevenage's win over Rochdale

Opinion

The view from the press box before Stevenage defeated Rochdale in League Two. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

It's now five games so far this season and there's been four wins for Stevenage - that's a noodle scratcher right there.

The latest was a far-more comfortable that it sounds 1-0 success against Rochdale at the Lamex and it's certainly not something I've been accustomed to.

It is too simple to simply put it all down to the Steve Evans effect, although clearly that is a massive part. A lot of pieces have to fit together to make the machine hum.

But I've been impressed so far, with a few things catching my attention after Tuesday's success.

Goals from everywhere

When one of your main strikers picks up a nasty injury in the opening 45 minutes of the season, there should understandably be cause for concern. Where will the goals come from?

A cursory glance at the scoring charts in League Two would appear to add fuel to that particular fire as there isn't one Stevenage player who has more than one.

But that's actually the point.

Boro have scored six goals in the four League Two games this season and all six have been scored by different players.

Throw in the League Cup and it is eight goals in total from seven different scorers, Danny Rose the only one to have bagged two.

Last year, Boro's combined 59 goals came from 14 players who were playing for the good guys. Already having half as many of that on target so far is a great start.

Any successful club should, and will, have goal threats across the park but as the game against Rochdale proved, they now need to start scoring more.

Best start to the season?

Being the nerdy geek that I am, I asked after Tuesday's game where did this start compare in the pantheon of breath-taking openings to the season. Surrounded by the wealth of Boro knowledge as I was at the time, I thought that would be a simple question to ask.





More fool me.

There was a vague mention of the Richard Hill years but the feeling was this was the best since the elevation to Football League status.

Figuring it was an excuse to expand my knowledge of the club, I've had a look through the 20 seasons prior to this one. Any further studying will require a bit more digging.

And it turns out that this is indeed the best points tally from the opening four matches, at least in that time period. A draw on Saturday would equal the best total after five games, recorded on three previous occasions.

Steve Evans said he would judge the start after 10 games so I also looked to see what Boro would need to do to record their best start by that milestone.

They've only twice managed 20 points or more by the time double digits in games have been played, the most recent of them coming in the second of the three League One seasons, back in 2012-2013. That year they went 11 games unbeaten before defeat to Colchester United.

They finished a hugely disappointed 18th that year as the wheels well and truly came off.

The only other time 20 points was breached was back in the non-league days, coming in the 2007-2008 campaign where they amassed 25 points courtesy of eight wins and a draw.

Oddly the opening game was a loss, beaten 2-1 at Crawley Town.

Danger from set-pieces and crosses

It was clear from that outset that this team was going to have an ability to cause havoc when the ball was played into the box.

Carl Piergianni and Dan Sweeney were big targets to aim for with free-kicks and corners and when the ball finds its mark, they generally make the keeper work at the very least.

We knew Luke Norris could head a ball too but it also turns out that Danny Rose has one of the most prodigious leaps in English football, in my book a close second to Sam Merson during his time at St Albans City.

His ability to get up much higher than his stature would leave you to believe, as well as the knack he has of simply hanging in the air when he gets there, is astonishing.

It's brought goals for him and for others with flick-ons and the likes but the truly great thing is that Stevenage don't simply lump the ball forward. They work their chances before crossing, almost a throwback to the good old days of proper wingers.

You'll never here a complaint from me if that's the case.

Changes in personnel

It's a small squad at the Lamex but for the first time in a long while, it is a strong group. Those who don't start one week can come in the next and the team won't miss a beat.

The proof of that pudding was the League Cup win over Reading. The seven players who were on the bench for the league match with Stockport started three days later at the Madejski Stadium, with the players dropping out still involved as substitutes.

There were more changes for the win over Rochdale and the boss has said he will chop and change as necessary. The players don't seem to mind either, as per the post-match interview with the skipper on Tuesday, and that one-for-all mentality is driving everyone on to be better.

It's one to watch for if and when Boro go through a sticky patch but for now it's all smiles.

Feelgood factor

From my position in the press box, the noise coming from the East Terrace against Stockport was largely drowned out by the visiting hordes in game number one at the Lamex this year.

Not so against Rochdale when there was a constant cacophony at times, especially midway through the second period. That noise translated to the pitch too and gave the team a visible boost.

And that's the thing, it isn't just the supporters who are enjoying the ride at the minute. The whole club is having the time of their lives, for the first time in a long time.

I've been down in Hertfordshire now for a little shy of eight years and have been on the sports desk for seven. And while I may have covered other patches for the majority of that (this is only my third season as the official Comet Sport reporter), I have always kept on eye on the events and mood at the Lamex.

And this is a whole new world at the minute. From the depths of despair as far back as just the end of March to today is a dramatic turnaround.

The hope will kill you but simply having it again makes football a much brighter place to be immersed in.

Overall

I do these columns on an infrequent basis, usually when there are a few things to mention or it has been a while since the last one.

By the time I do the next one it could all be doom and gloom again but for the moment, the thought of going to work at Stevenage does not feel like I've been given the black spot and am about to be mercilessly perused by the kraken.

It's a long season but it feels like the beginning of something. I'm not expecting or demanding a charge up the rankings or glittering pots at every turn, simply a tilt at the play-offs would suffice. A bit of glorious failure would be much appreciated.

But Stevenage are doing their bit and they are doing it in a fun and exciting way. There's some good football being played, the type that is exactly what I want to see, full of commitment, passion, tackles and excitement.

I'm enjoying it while it lasts.