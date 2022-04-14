Mouth of the Tyne: Will Easter bring the super heroes Stevenage need?

Opinion

Stevenage are trying to do what Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man character couldn't do in Avengers: Endgame - survive. - Credit: IAN WEST/PA

When I was thinking about a column on Stevenage's relegation scrap, I had it all sorted. It was going to begin with a cryptic question asking what Boro and Iron Man had in common with the answer being they both may not survive the endgame.

The idea was that Robert Downey Jr's colourful hero had sacrificed himself at the end of Marvel's Avengers film series, called Endgame, and in doing so saved mankind and indeed the whole universe.

Stevenage are trying to do what Iron Man couldn't do in Avengers: Endgame - survive. - Credit: CARL COURT/PA

I would then compare it with Stevenage's hoped-for rewards over the remaining fixtures, maybe not as grandiose but definitely making or breaking a lot of dreams, hopes and hearts.

And then they went and won at Colchester.

I'd done one of those predictors prior to the game in Essex, one of those where you put in what you think the scores will be for the remainder of the season and it pumps out the final league table.

And it showed Stevenage surviving on 41 points, one clear of both Oldham Athletic and Barrow.

Thing was I had the Colchester game down as a defeat, the wins coming in the two Easter games against Rochdale and Scunthorpe with a cheeky draw against Tranmere Rovers being enough to take them to safety.

But you couldn't argue against the three points at the Community Stadium, they were totally deserved, but it is what it could do to the team and the fanbase that is perhaps even more critical.

Where there was seeds of doubt, there is now belief. Where there was fear, there is now unquivering confidence.

The visit of Rochdale to the Lamex on Friday and then the trip to doomed Scunthorpe still remain the two games that Boro must win to stand any real hope of staying in the Football League.

But like the spring sunshine, the 2-0 success over Col U has lightened the mood significantly and if Boro can pick up six points from the next two games, contentment may turn to delirium.

Steve Evans will likely keep his feet on the ground though. My first meeting with him came against Colchester and I have to say first impressions were good.

He let Paul Raynor do most of the shouting from the technical area, only moving to his feet once in a while but when he did he showed both a thoughtful side and a wild one.

An arm round Luther James-Wildin during a break in play allowed him to get his point across in a thoughtful and composed manner. That was not a sentiment afforded to Jamie Reid who got the double-barrel hair-dryer treatment in the second half.

Thing was it was totally deserved. Reid had picked up a stupid booking for a foul to the right of his own penalty area not long after Stevenage had gone 2-0 up.

The subsequent free-kick ended with the ball in the back of the net although Reid got away with it as the offside flag was raised.

That didn't mellow the boss though and he roared his disapproval at the striker, who delivered defensive protestations in return rather sheepishly.

That reaction though from Evans pleased me. This is not a time for patience, Stevenage have to get the points now and if the players need a rocket up their backside, then they should get it.

Maybe Evans is the hero Stevenage need. Beat Rochdale and Scunthorpe and keep the club up then he'll certainly be lauded as such.