Return of Mitchell Cole Memorial Football Tournament raises thousands for charity

The return of a charity football tournament held to honour the memory of a cherished former Stevenage player was hailed a roaring success.

The Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament was created after the death of the popular winger, part of the squad that earned promotion to the Football League, at the age of 27 in 2012.

The pandemic meant that it was last held in 2019 but after a three-year hiatus, the event returned to New Lamb Meadow, home of Arlesey Town.

A total of six sides took part in the event with the one organised by Mitchell's brother Ben taking the overall win.

However, the off-the-field activities were arguably more important, with the day raising money for Cardiomyopathy UK, a charity Mitchell worked with before his death.

And it was here where the overall success of the event was celebrated.

Speaking on Twitter, organiser Keith Bell, the League Two club's kit man, said: "I'm delighted to announce that the Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament raised a staggering £3,001 for Cardiomyopathy.

"To everyone who donated, helped, played and made the tournament possible I can only say thank you so much. We smashed it."