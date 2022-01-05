FA Cup hero returns to Stevenage as Paul Tisdale makes a fourth signing in January
Stevenage's rapid start to the January transfer window has brought in four new signings already - with the return of a club hero the latest.
Paul Tisdale's overhaul of the Boro squad had already seen goalkeeper Christy Pym come in on loan from Peterborough United, defender Luke O’Neill arrive from Kettering Town and midfielder Ed Upson join from Newport County.
But it is the arrival of Michael Bostwick that has got fans excited.
The 33-year-old, who is equally comfortable at centre back and midfielder, made over 200 appearances for Stevenage between 2008 and 2012 and was part of the squad that clinched back-to-back promotions from the Conference to League One in 2011.
In was in that latter season when he scored arguably his most famous goal, the second in the 3-1 FA Cup third round win over Newcastle United.
He moved to Peterborough in the summer of 2012, clocking more than 200 appearances at London Road, before switching to Lincoln City.
He returns to the Lamex Stadium on loan from Burton Albion.
