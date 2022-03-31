Randall back in charge as Standen steps down at Arlesey Town

Martin Standen has resigned as manager of Arlesey Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Arlesey Town will begin another manger search this season after Martin Standen resigned at New Lamb Meadow.

The Blues began the season with Chico Ramos as boss but had Adam Randell in interim command after his sacking in November.

Randell will again take up the reins after Standen chose to step down.

A statement from the club said: "It is with regret that we can announce the resignation of manager Martin Standen due to personal reasons.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Martin and his coaching team for their efforts."

Standen leaves with the club in ninth place in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division and five games remaining.

Randell's second spell in charge will begin with the visit of Oxhey Jets to the Meadow on Saturday.



