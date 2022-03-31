The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Randall back in charge as Standen steps down at Arlesey Town

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:11 AM March 31, 2022
Martin Standen has resigned as manager of Arlesey Town.

Martin Standen has resigned as manager of Arlesey Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Arlesey Town will begin another manger search this season after Martin Standen resigned at New Lamb Meadow.

The Blues began the season with Chico Ramos as boss but had Adam Randell in interim command after his sacking in November.

Randell will again take up the reins after Standen chose to step down.

A statement from the club said: "It is with regret that we can announce the resignation of manager Martin Standen due to personal reasons.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Martin and his coaching team for their efforts."

Standen leaves with the club in ninth place in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division and five games remaining.

Randell's second spell in charge will begin with the visit of Oxhey Jets to the Meadow on Saturday.


Football
Non-League Football
Arlesey News
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

Herts County Council an Urban&Civic, have reached an agreement to bring new neighbourhoods to Baldock

Plans agreed for major 20-year Baldock development scheme

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Martins Wood Primary School in Mildmay Road, Stevenage

Investigations | Exclusive

Stevenage primary school under investigation over financial 'deficiencies'

Charles Thomson

person
The roadworks on the busy section of the A602 have been cancelled after the emergency collapse at Swingate House.

Herts Live News

Stevenage A602 roadworks postponed after Swingate incident

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to reports of a collision in The Paddocks, Shephall, Stevenage.

Herts Live News | Updated

Motorist and cyclist collide at The Paddocks in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon