Special benefit match for Stevenage legend and record scorer Martin Gittings

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:19 PM September 1, 2021   
Stevenage are hosting a benefit match for record top scorer Martin Gittings with squads from Boro and Barnet taking part.

The Lamex Stadium is expecting a big crowd when it hosts a very special benefit football match for one of the Stevenage's most honoured players.

Martin Gittings remains the club's top scorer having notched 217 goals for the then-named Stevenage Borough between his debut in 1981 and his final game 13 years later.

He also played for Hitchin Town, Baldock Town, Hendon and Barnet but earlier this year he was diagnosed with the incurable Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a condition closely associated with Parkinson’s disease but with rapid deterioration of nerve cells in the brain.

To help raise money for the 24-hour care he requires at home, as well as an MSA charity, a Paul Fairclough-led Stevenage side while take on a Barnet XI led by Barry Fry on Sunday, with a 2pm kick-off.

Tickets are still available at www.borotickets.co.uk and confirmed players so far include Efe Sodje, Miguel Luque, Nicky Ironton and Neil Trebble.

Stevenage News

