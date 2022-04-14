Marriotts Gymnastics Club enjoy success at spring competitions

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a women's artistic squad at the county qualifiers. - Credit: MARRIOTTS GYMNASTICS

Marriotts Gymnastics Club have enjoyed two very successful competitions in different aspects of the sport.

In women's artistic gymnastics, the club took on the county qualifiers with the top three gymnasts in each age group and grade going onto compete at the regional finals in Ipswich.

Violet John was crowned county champion at club grade five in the 10-11 year age group with Jessica Williams in third and Jemima Holihead fourth.

Lyanna Delfin also became county champion in the 12+ group and the third to win was Caitlin Christie at regional grade one in the 13-14 category.

At Regional Grade 4 Lacey Beckles was fifth at regional grade four (11-12) while at regional grade three Yasmin Fabling-Pathan (11-12) and Eliza Swanepoel (13+) were both second.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a squad at the double mini tramp spring cup. - Credit: MARRIOTTS GYMNASTICS

In double mini tramp, a Marriotts squad was at a Spring Cup event with Marshall Frost and Omo winning gold and silver in the senior men's category.

Both secured key scores which could lead to selection for European Championships and World Games.

Ava Parsons (11-12) took bronze in her first FIG level event and fellow debutant Izzy Mapley finished an impressive 13th in the hugely competitive 15-16 girls category.

Tom Wilson qualified third but ended up seventh in the 17-21 group while Danielle Shaw missed out on the final by finishing 11th.

Ruth Shevelan was ninth in the senior women with Danielle Hurford 16th.