The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Marriotts Gymnastics Club enjoy success at spring competitions

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:59 PM April 14, 2022
Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a women's artistic squad at the county qualifiers.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a women's artistic squad at the county qualifiers. - Credit: MARRIOTTS GYMNASTICS

Marriotts Gymnastics Club have enjoyed two very successful competitions in different aspects of the sport.

In women's artistic gymnastics, the club took on the county qualifiers with the top three gymnasts in each age group and grade going onto compete at the regional finals in Ipswich.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a women's artistic squad at the county qualifiers.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a women's artistic squad at the county qualifiers. - Credit: MARRIOTTS GYMNASTICS

Violet John was crowned county champion at club grade five in the 10-11 year age group with Jessica Williams in third and Jemima Holihead fourth.

Lyanna Delfin also became county champion in the 12+ group and the third to win was Caitlin Christie at regional grade one in the 13-14 category.

At Regional Grade 4 Lacey Beckles was fifth at regional grade four (11-12) while at regional grade three Yasmin Fabling-Pathan (11-12) and Eliza Swanepoel (13+) were both second.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a squad at the trampoline spring cup.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a squad at the double mini tramp spring cup. - Credit: MARRIOTTS GYMNASTICS

In double mini tramp, a Marriotts squad was at a Spring Cup event with Marshall Frost and Omo winning gold and silver in the senior men's category.

Both secured key scores which could lead to selection for European Championships and World Games.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a squad at the trampoline spring cup.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a squad at the double mini tramp spring cup. - Credit: MARRIOTTS GYMNASTICS

Most Read

  1. 1 Met police officer from Stevenage ‘tried to meet 13-year-old for sex’
  2. 2 'Business as usual' for Stevenage's Deamers as property put up to let
  3. 3 Letchworth: Six high-value cars seized after drugs arrest
  1. 4 Stevenage and St Albans at opposite ends of food hygiene rating table
  2. 5 Hertfordshire's favourite takeaways according to Just Eat
  3. 6 Former boss Alex Revell back on the Boro bench after request from Steve Evans
  4. 7 Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park
  5. 8 The case of the missing MOT: Mystery Machine pulled over in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Long Covid sufferer calls for more support for victims of 'silent pandemic'
  7. 10 Hitchin named the second-best place to live in Britain

Ava Parsons (11-12) took bronze in her first FIG level event and fellow debutant Izzy Mapley finished an impressive 13th in the hugely competitive 15-16 girls category.

Tom Wilson qualified third but ended up seventh in the 17-21 group while Danielle Shaw missed out on the final by finishing 11th.

Ruth Shevelan was ninth in the senior women with Danielle Hurford 16th.

Stevenage News

Don't Miss

A vehicle overturned on the A1(M) London-bound near Stevenage

Herts Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after car overturns on the A1(M)

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Chez Burton, Baldock was granted a new licence by North Herts Council

Green light for restaurant garden despite noise concerns

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Arriva bus

Stevenage Arriva bus timetable changes to come into effect

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon