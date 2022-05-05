Good times keep rolling for Marriotts Gymnastic Club with more successes

The men's artistic squad at Marriotts Gymnastics Club had a great competition in Ipswich. - Credit: MARRIOTTS GYMNASTICS

Marriotts Gymnastic Club's excellent start to the year continued with yet more success.

The men's artistic squad were in action at the Pipers Vale Challenge in Ipswich, an event that marked the first voluntary competition for Kamran Avuthiyande.

He was competing in a packed U10 age category against gymnasts from all over the country and showed off new skills on all apparatus, including front and back somersault on floor and upstart on the parallel bars.

In the u16 age group Ethan Ogilvie, William Bernasconi and Jools Crosby all put in good performances.

Ogilvie placed eighth in the all-around event with a second place on bars after a clean routine and a fifth on the floor with a difficult routine that included a straight back double twist.

Crosby was 10th in the all around and competed lots of new skills with only one mistake on pommel horse while Bernasconi was just outside the vault podium in fourth and nailing the landing.

There were celebrations for the women's artistic squad too as Holly, Yasmin, Teah, Ellia, Caitlin and Paula were all selected for the Hertfordshire county squad this year.

Ruth Shevelan won gold and Danielle Hurford bronze for Marriotts at the English Series DMT. - Credit: MARRIOTTS GYMNASTICS

In the double mini trampoline, the squad were involved in the English Series this weekend and it was the ladies who shone brightest again.

In the senior ladies' gold category, Marriotts placed two of the gymnasts on the podium, with Ruth Shevelan taking home the gold medal followed by Danielle Hurford with the bronze.

Danielle Shaw missed out on the finals after completing her prelims in 11th.

Isabelle Mapley continued her relentless progress with an amazing bronze medal in the 15-16 gold category, successfully completing a new pass with a PB difficulty and overall score along the way.

Poppy McGregor competed in her first national level competition when she took part in the 11-12 girls silver level group.

She put in a confident performance to finish 10th.

Ava Parsons competed in the 11-12 girls gold level but was only placed 12th in the end.

The men were not totally eclipsed though and there was delight for Tom Wilson, competing in his first senior competition in the Gold level, as he completed three superb passes to finish sixth.