International call-ups delight Marriotts Gymnastics

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:36 PM May 12, 2022
Marriotts Gymnastics Club had success at regional championships.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club had success at regional championships.

Marriotts Gymnastics Club are celebrating international recognition for a number of their athletes.

Dani Shaw and Tom Wilson have been selected to represent English Gymnastics in double mini trampoline at the Frivolten Cup in Sweden from May 25.

Lewis Gosling, Marshall Frost and Omo Aikeremiokha meanwhile will represent GB in the senior men's category at the 2022 Trampoline Gymnastics European Championships in Rimini next month.

Head coach Phil Dodson will also make the journey to Italy.

The women’s artistic gymnastics were in regional competition.

Holly Sutcliffe and Paula Kubas both passed their national grades, the former achieving grade four to place 15th overall out of a strong field of 33 while Kubas completed a lot of new skills for the first time to pass grade one.

The regional NDP finals saw Lyanna Delfin crowned champion in the grade five 12+ age group while in the 10/11 age group Violet John was second and Jessica Williams third.

At grade three Yasmin Fabling-Pathan and Eliza Swanepoel both put in great performances in a strong field, finishing eighth (11/12) and seventh (13+).

Caitlin Christie was competing at grade one and finished as 13/14 champion.

