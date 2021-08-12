Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Marriott's schoolgirl Tala Clarke claims English Schools Golf Association U16 Championship

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:00 PM August 12, 2021   
Tala Clarke with her trophy for winning the English Schools Golf Association U16 Championship

Tala Clarke with her trophy for winning the English Schools Golf Association U16 Championship. - Credit: MATT CLARKE

A schoolgirl from Stevenage has claimed a huge victory in a national golf tournament.

Tala Clarke, who attends Marriott's School and is an active member at Knebworth Golf Club, took the title in the English Schools Golf Association U16 Championship.

Played at Walsall, she finished the two-round tournament with a score of 161 following rounds of 82 and 79.

With hard and fast greens and difficult to access pin positions, she ended up taking the title ahead of Olivia Whittle of Staffordshire.

Sian Pickford, a second Stevenage pupil who plays out of Knebworth but goes to Nobel School, hit a combined score of 173, good enough for ninth.

Clarke said: "The course was set up really difficult to play so I was really surprised but delighted to discover I had won.

"I am now really looking forward to playing for England schools against Wales later this month."

That international match with Wales U19s takes place over the bank holiday weekend, starting on August 29, at The Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club.

Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
