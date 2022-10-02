Luke Norris: I'd accept five goals this season if it meant Stevenage were promoted

Luke Norris scored his second goal of the season for Stevenage at Crawley Town. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Luke Norris says he would cheerfully forego personal glory if it meant that Stevenage were promoted from League Two this season.

The 29-year-old bagged the winner in a 2-1 success at Crawley Town from the penalty spot, a result that gives them daylight from fourth-placed Bradford City and the chasing pack.

It was only his second of the campaign though, the other one also from the spot as Boro beat Stockport County in August, but they keep picking up the points.

And with goals coming from all quarters, 13 players having found the net for at least one of the 22 scoring efforts this term, the Stevenage-born striker believes promotion is very much on the cards.

He said: "If we get promoted and I finish the season on five or six goals, I’d snap your hand off.

"I’m from Stevenage and getting promoted is what we want as a group.

"The good thing is we are such a good team, it’s great seeing everyone play their part with goals.

"If we can all chip in and one of us goes on a nice run, it’ll help the team.

"I’ve been waiting for something to go in off my bum or anything but it happened with a penalty and a goal is still a goal whether it’s that or [Jordan Roberts’] worldie."

The lack of goals meant he was dropped to the bench for the trip to Sussex but Norris says he couldn't argue with the decision and he remains fully confident in his ability in front of goal.

"[The goal] has been needed," admitted Norris. "If I had scored the chances I should have, we’d have been top of the league.

"I’ve played more than enough games and been in enough teams but I'll keep doing what I need to do.

"I’ve been training well and I’ll keep doing it. It’s just one of those things.

"You see it in Premier League, Heung-Min Son did it the other week.

"Nobody has to tell me, I know I am in a sticky patch but I always believe I’ll score and I am only a few away from 100 so I know it will come.

"And I’m always confident from 12 yards.

"I haven’t done it enough this season but the manager has stuck with me for a long time and I just have to take [being substitute] on the chin.

"[Danny Rose and Jamie Reid] have been fantastic and if we can get all three of us firing, we’ll be right up there.

"People are always annoyed when they are not playing but he makes four or five subs each game so we all play our part."

His winner at the Broadfield Stadium was yet another example of Stevenage's knack of grabbing late goals this season.

Norris said: "We got the goal, then conceded a bad one but it is always nice to score late on, 80-plus is our time.

"We are making it hard for ourselves but that’s just the fun and games of it.

"We would rather it be done a hell of a lot earlier but I’m a football fan like we all are and when you see late goals, there is no better thing."