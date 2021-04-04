Born in the lockdown - the Letchworth ladies who defied the pandemic and created a thriving rugby team

Published: 11:08 AM April 4, 2021

Letchworth Lionesses were back in training after the easing of the lockdown and showing off their new kit too. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

The power of rugby to bring everyone together has a new and excellent example - after the roaring first-year success of Letchworth Lionesses.

Born in the early days of the first lockdown as a way to stay fit in body and mind, the team has gone from a small group of ladies doing a little fitness at the Legends Lane-based club to a full-scale ladies section.

Letchworth Lionesses were back in training after the easing of the lockdown and showing off their new kit too. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

A proper team was formed last summer and they played their first game in December.

Money was raised for a new kit, with the help of spirited individuals and businesses, but the growth didn't stop there for the team whose ages range from late teens to late 40s.

The new strips were delivered in February and with the easing of restrictions at the end of last month, the squad was finally able to move way from fitness sessions on Zoom and return to training to show it off.

Letchworth Lionesses were back in training after the easing of the lockdown and showing off their new kit too. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

Led by coach Nick Winwood and captain Laura Czech, the team are also hoping Saracens and England winger Sydney Gregson who started her stellar career at Letchworth girls in the early part of the century, will be helping at training over the next few months.



President Brian Burke said “This is a fine example of how an idea driven with plenty of verve has created a proper entity and not only a new team for Letchworth Rugby Club but done so combining all that is good about rugby and inclusion.

"There is hope there is a program of matches can be established once the pandemic eases which can only lead to greater things ahead.

"The ladies section has been an inspiration to the rest of the club and they have certainly led the way in showing how rugby can bring out the best in people in these trying times."

Training is on Wednesday evenings and anyone interested in joining, regardless of age or ability, should call Lisa on 07796 578 032 or Elisa 07880 714 400.